Last updated July 7 2020 at 11:35 PM

26773 East Indore Avenue

26773 East Indore Avenue · (720) 730-7186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26773 East Indore Avenue, Aurora, CO 80016

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$3,295

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 4529 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
Come tour this spacious home conveniently located near Southlands in Aurora! This property features six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and 4,529 square feet of livable space. The kitchen has an open floor plan and includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tons of cabinets for storage, and a large island. Just off the kitchen is a large living room that is complete with a gas fireplace, and many windows that bring in great natural light. A dedicated dining space is located just steps away from the kitchen and acts as the perfect place for entertaining guests. Upstairs there is an additional loft-style living space that can act as a playroom or second lounging area. Outside you can enjoy the Colorado sunshine from the beautiful wood deck or even dine outdoors. You will love the location of this home as it sits minutes from beautiful walking trails, trail access from Southshore into the Aurora Reservoir Park, and access to Southshore’s Lakehouse amenities. Commuting will be a breeze with easy access to E-470, Denver Tech Center, Parker and DIA. Apply today!

Pets: 1 Dog
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer/Dryer-Hookups
Additional Features/Amenities: Fireplace, Clubhouse, Fitness Facility
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: Attached 2 car garage
School District: Cherry Creek 5
Occupancy: Max of 4 people if unrelated

Property will be vacant August 30th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26773 East Indore Avenue have any available units?
26773 East Indore Avenue has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 26773 East Indore Avenue have?
Some of 26773 East Indore Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26773 East Indore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
26773 East Indore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26773 East Indore Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 26773 East Indore Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 26773 East Indore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 26773 East Indore Avenue offers parking.
Does 26773 East Indore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26773 East Indore Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26773 East Indore Avenue have a pool?
No, 26773 East Indore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 26773 East Indore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 26773 East Indore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 26773 East Indore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26773 East Indore Avenue has units with dishwashers.
