26773 East Indore Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking garage

Come tour this spacious home conveniently located near Southlands in Aurora! This property features six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and 4,529 square feet of livable space. The kitchen has an open floor plan and includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tons of cabinets for storage, and a large island. Just off the kitchen is a large living room that is complete with a gas fireplace, and many windows that bring in great natural light. A dedicated dining space is located just steps away from the kitchen and acts as the perfect place for entertaining guests. Upstairs there is an additional loft-style living space that can act as a playroom or second lounging area. Outside you can enjoy the Colorado sunshine from the beautiful wood deck or even dine outdoors. You will love the location of this home as it sits minutes from beautiful walking trails, trail access from Southshore into the Aurora Reservoir Park, and access to Southshore’s Lakehouse amenities. Commuting will be a breeze with easy access to E-470, Denver Tech Center, Parker and DIA. Apply today!



Pets: 1 Dog

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer/Dryer-Hookups

Additional Features/Amenities: Fireplace, Clubhouse, Fitness Facility

Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: Attached 2 car garage

School District: Cherry Creek 5

Occupancy: Max of 4 people if unrelated



Property will be vacant August 30th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.