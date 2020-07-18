26773 East Indore Avenue

Amenities
Come tour this spacious home conveniently located near Southlands in Aurora! This property features six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and 4,529 square feet of livable space. The kitchen has an open floor plan and includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tons of cabinets for storage, and a large island. Just off the kitchen is a large living room that is complete with a gas fireplace, and many windows that bring in great natural light. A dedicated dining space is located just steps away from the kitchen and acts as the perfect place for entertaining guests. Upstairs there is an additional loft-style living space that can act as a playroom or second lounging area. Outside you can enjoy the Colorado sunshine from the beautiful wood deck or even dine outdoors. You will love the location of this home as it sits minutes from beautiful walking trails, trail access from Southshore into the Aurora Reservoir Park, and access to Southshore’s Lakehouse amenities. Commuting will be a breeze with easy access to E-470, Denver Tech Center, Parker and DIA. Apply today!
Pets: 1 Dog
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer/Dryer-Hookups
Additional Features/Amenities: Fireplace, Clubhouse, Fitness Facility
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: Attached 2 car garage
School District: Cherry Creek 5
Occupancy: Max of 4 people if unrelated
Property will be vacant August 30th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.
Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in
Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.