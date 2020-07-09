2675 S. Xanadu Way A

Amenities
Unit A Available 12/16/19 Heather Ridge Townhouse - Property Id: 176040
The townhouse is located on a golf course with incredible views. It features a private 2 car garage AND a third parking space. Washer, dryer, stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator and AC is included. New energy efficient windows.
The home is 15 minutes walking distance to light rail, close to shopping, and 15 minutes driving to Anschutz and the DTC. Close to restaurants and other entertainment.
SEE VIDEO HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ONDLcxorzdw&feature=youtu.be
Andrew Malkoski, Landlord, is a Member of Malkoski LLC and The Denver 100. Andrew Malkoski is acting on his own behalf as Landlord for said property. Andrew Malkoski does have an active real estate license in the state of Colorado.
