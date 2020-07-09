2675 S. Xanadu Way A

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Unit A Available 12/16/19 Heather Ridge Townhouse - Property Id: 176040



The townhouse is located on a golf course with incredible views. It features a private 2 car garage AND a third parking space. Washer, dryer, stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator and AC is included. New energy efficient windows.



The home is 15 minutes walking distance to light rail, close to shopping, and 15 minutes driving to Anschutz and the DTC. Close to restaurants and other entertainment.



SEE VIDEO HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ONDLcxorzdw&feature=youtu.be



Andrew Malkoski, Landlord, is a Member of Malkoski LLC and The Denver 100. Andrew Malkoski is acting on his own behalf as Landlord for said property. Andrew Malkoski does have an active real estate license in the state of Colorado.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/176040p

Property Id 176040



(RLNE5308861)