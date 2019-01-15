All apartments in Aurora
24487 E Frost Drive
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

24487 E Frost Drive

24487 East Frost Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24487 East Frost Drive, Aurora, CO 80016
Tallyn's Reach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
24487 E Frost Drive Available 05/01/19 Beautiful Views, Beautiful Updates, Beautiful Home! - This home is surrounded by the beauty of Colorado! with over 4,000 square feet, attached garages, and an unfinished basement, the possibilities are endless. With keyless entry at the front door and entry available through both garages, this home is very easily accessible from your day to day life. The vaulted ceilings in this home really make it feel open and welcoming to all - with a gorgeous master suite on the main floor, and two additional bedrooms on the second floor with two extra bathrooms, everyone will have their own separate living space! The kitchen includes a double oven and a butler's pantry, a formal dining area, and stunning countertops and cabinetry. Upstairs, there's a loft area that looks down on the formal living room. Only seconds from E470, minutes from I25, and a short 30 minute drive to downtown, this home is in the perfect location. Call us today, don't miss out!

(RLNE4725227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24487 E Frost Drive have any available units?
24487 E Frost Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 24487 E Frost Drive have?
Some of 24487 E Frost Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24487 E Frost Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24487 E Frost Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24487 E Frost Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 24487 E Frost Drive is pet friendly.
Does 24487 E Frost Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24487 E Frost Drive offers parking.
Does 24487 E Frost Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24487 E Frost Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24487 E Frost Drive have a pool?
No, 24487 E Frost Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24487 E Frost Drive have accessible units?
No, 24487 E Frost Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24487 E Frost Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 24487 E Frost Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
