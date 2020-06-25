2308 Macon Street HOUSE

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bed 2 bath near Anschutz medical center. Pictures coming soon! - Great ranch home just west of Anschutz medical center. Separate living area downstairs. Oversized backyard. Detached garage. Located in a wonderful neighborhood. Easy access to Stapleton.



-3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home located on oversized backyard has it all.

-finished basement

-detached garage

-large lot



Applications are available online for your convenience!



-$45 to apply per adult

-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.



Rental Terms

Rent: $1795

Deposit: $1795

Utilites: Tenant is responsible for all utilities

Pet Fee: $250 per pet (non-refundable)

Pet Rent: $25/pet/month



Please email or text to schedule your tour today!



Dave.Wells@realatlas.com

720-295-1661



(RLNE4893946)