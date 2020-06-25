All apartments in Aurora
2308 Macon Street HOUSE

2308 Macon Street · No Longer Available
Location

2308 Macon Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bed 2 bath near Anschutz medical center. Pictures coming soon! - Great ranch home just west of Anschutz medical center. Separate living area downstairs. Oversized backyard. Detached garage. Located in a wonderful neighborhood. Easy access to Stapleton.

-3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home located on oversized backyard has it all.
-finished basement
-detached garage
-large lot

Applications are available online for your convenience!

-$45 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

Rental Terms
Rent: $1795
Deposit: $1795
Utilites: Tenant is responsible for all utilities
Pet Fee: $250 per pet (non-refundable)
Pet Rent: $25/pet/month

Please email or text to schedule your tour today!

Dave.Wells@realatlas.com
720-295-1661

(RLNE4893946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 Macon Street HOUSE have any available units?
2308 Macon Street HOUSE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 2308 Macon Street HOUSE currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Macon Street HOUSE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Macon Street HOUSE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2308 Macon Street HOUSE is pet friendly.
Does 2308 Macon Street HOUSE offer parking?
Yes, 2308 Macon Street HOUSE offers parking.
Does 2308 Macon Street HOUSE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 Macon Street HOUSE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Macon Street HOUSE have a pool?
No, 2308 Macon Street HOUSE does not have a pool.
Does 2308 Macon Street HOUSE have accessible units?
No, 2308 Macon Street HOUSE does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Macon Street HOUSE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2308 Macon Street HOUSE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2308 Macon Street HOUSE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2308 Macon Street HOUSE does not have units with air conditioning.
