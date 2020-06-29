Amenities

Another Amazing Northpoint Property IN The SOUTHLANDS!! Open, Bright Floor plan great for entertaining!

23002 E Ontario Dr Unit 104

Aurora CO 80016

KEY FEATURES

THIS IS NOT A 2 STORY UNIT....MAIN FLOOR ONLY

Year Built:2002

Sq Footage:1077 sqft.

Bedrooms: 2 Beds

Bathrooms:2 Baths

Parking:1 car Garage

Lease Duration:12-24 months (See Details Below)

Deposit:one months rent

Pets Policy: Pets welcome with a $250 Non refundable fee

Laundry:In Unit

Property Type:Single Family Attached

DESCRIPTION

This home is waiting for you!

All I can say is wow! This amazing 2bd/2ba is sure to please. Walking in has the open feel people want. Fireplace, separate eating area and a wonderfully updated kitchen. The bedroom is south facing so the open feel follows. The bathroom has an arched doorway and it's a full bath too. The master also has a full bath, but this one is attached. The garage is a 1 car and HUGE! Thecommunity has a playground just steps from your front door. Don't forget the pool and club house. Trust me you will love this unit!

RENTAL FEATURES

Living room

Master bath

Cook Top Stove / Oven

Refrigerator

Built in Microwave

Dishwasher

Central heat

Sorry no Central A/C

Gas fireplace

Designer colors

1 car attached Garage

Washer/Dryer



NEIGHBORHOOD INFORMATION

This home is minutes located in the Southlands. Close to E470 and Arapahoe Road. Close to shopping, restaurants and parks



LEASE TERMS

No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, Tenant pays all utilities . Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry, we are not accepting section 8 at this time. Tenant must hold renters insurance. Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details.



Jenna Poche'

Northpoint Asset Management

720-556-2636