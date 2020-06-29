All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 23002 E Ontario Dr UNIT 104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
23002 E Ontario Dr UNIT 104
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:45 AM

23002 E Ontario Dr UNIT 104

23002 East Ontario Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Saddle Rock Golf Club
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23002 East Ontario Drive, Aurora, CO 80016
Saddle Rock Golf Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Another Amazing Northpoint Property IN The SOUTHLANDS!! Open, Bright Floor plan great for entertaining!
23002 E Ontario Dr Unit 104
Aurora CO 80016
KEY FEATURES
THIS IS NOT A 2 STORY UNIT....MAIN FLOOR ONLY
Year Built:2002
Sq Footage:1077 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms:2 Baths
Parking:1 car Garage
Lease Duration:12-24 months (See Details Below)
Deposit:one months rent
Pets Policy: Pets welcome with a $250 Non refundable fee
Laundry:In Unit
Property Type:Single Family Attached
DESCRIPTION
This home is waiting for you!
All I can say is wow! This amazing 2bd/2ba is sure to please. Walking in has the open feel people want. Fireplace, separate eating area and a wonderfully updated kitchen. The bedroom is south facing so the open feel follows. The bathroom has an arched doorway and it's a full bath too. The master also has a full bath, but this one is attached. The garage is a 1 car and HUGE! Thecommunity has a playground just steps from your front door. Don't forget the pool and club house. Trust me you will love this unit!
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Master bath
Cook Top Stove / Oven
Refrigerator
Built in Microwave
Dishwasher
Central heat
Sorry no Central A/C
Gas fireplace
Designer colors
1 car attached Garage
Washer/Dryer

NEIGHBORHOOD INFORMATION
This home is minutes located in the Southlands. Close to E470 and Arapahoe Road. Close to shopping, restaurants and parks

LEASE TERMS
No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, Tenant pays all utilities . Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry, we are not accepting section 8 at this time. Tenant must hold renters insurance. Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details.

Jenna Poche'
Northpoint Asset Management
720-556-2636

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23002 E Ontario Dr UNIT 104 have any available units?
23002 E Ontario Dr UNIT 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 23002 E Ontario Dr UNIT 104 have?
Some of 23002 E Ontario Dr UNIT 104's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23002 E Ontario Dr UNIT 104 currently offering any rent specials?
23002 E Ontario Dr UNIT 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23002 E Ontario Dr UNIT 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 23002 E Ontario Dr UNIT 104 is pet friendly.
Does 23002 E Ontario Dr UNIT 104 offer parking?
Yes, 23002 E Ontario Dr UNIT 104 offers parking.
Does 23002 E Ontario Dr UNIT 104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23002 E Ontario Dr UNIT 104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23002 E Ontario Dr UNIT 104 have a pool?
Yes, 23002 E Ontario Dr UNIT 104 has a pool.
Does 23002 E Ontario Dr UNIT 104 have accessible units?
No, 23002 E Ontario Dr UNIT 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 23002 E Ontario Dr UNIT 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23002 E Ontario Dr UNIT 104 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College