Amenities
Another Amazing Northpoint Property IN The SOUTHLANDS!! Open, Bright Floor plan great for entertaining!
23002 E Ontario Dr Unit 104
Aurora CO 80016
KEY FEATURES
THIS IS NOT A 2 STORY UNIT....MAIN FLOOR ONLY
Year Built:2002
Sq Footage:1077 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms:2 Baths
Parking:1 car Garage
Lease Duration:12-24 months (See Details Below)
Deposit:one months rent
Pets Policy: Pets welcome with a $250 Non refundable fee
Laundry:In Unit
Property Type:Single Family Attached
DESCRIPTION
This home is waiting for you!
All I can say is wow! This amazing 2bd/2ba is sure to please. Walking in has the open feel people want. Fireplace, separate eating area and a wonderfully updated kitchen. The bedroom is south facing so the open feel follows. The bathroom has an arched doorway and it's a full bath too. The master also has a full bath, but this one is attached. The garage is a 1 car and HUGE! Thecommunity has a playground just steps from your front door. Don't forget the pool and club house. Trust me you will love this unit!
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Master bath
Cook Top Stove / Oven
Refrigerator
Built in Microwave
Dishwasher
Central heat
Sorry no Central A/C
Gas fireplace
Designer colors
1 car attached Garage
Washer/Dryer
NEIGHBORHOOD INFORMATION
This home is minutes located in the Southlands. Close to E470 and Arapahoe Road. Close to shopping, restaurants and parks
LEASE TERMS
No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, Tenant pays all utilities . Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry, we are not accepting section 8 at this time. Tenant must hold renters insurance. Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details.
Jenna Poche'
Northpoint Asset Management
720-556-2636