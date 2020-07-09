All apartments in Aurora
2280 S Oswego Way #305
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

2280 S Oswego Way #305

2280 South Oswego Way · No Longer Available
Location

2280 South Oswego Way, Aurora, CO 80014
Village East

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom 2 bath, Unbeatable Location! - 2 bed, 2 bath 3rd level unit in Heather Ridge Aurora. Recently updated home with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, open kitchen, large living room and balcony. Numerous windows throughout allowing natural sunlight. Includes washer and dryer hook-ups.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and snow removal.

Provides easy access to Buckley Air Force Base, I-225, Cherry Creek Reservoir and numerous RTD routes. Only a short distance to the Nine Mile Light Rail Station!!

Renting for $1,245.00
Security deposit $1,245.00

need verifiable household income 3x rent

Resident pays utilities.

Dogs: small dogs ok
Cats ok

Apply online today via our website www.realatlas.com

$45 per adult. (All adults interested in residing in the home must be approved).
We request the following from each applicant:
1. A government photo ID
2. Proof of income, i.e. paystubs, offer letter, subsidies

Please text Trish at 720.602.9470.

(RLNE4009321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

