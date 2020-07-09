2280 S Oswego Way #305

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

2 bedroom 2 bath, Unbeatable Location! - 2 bed, 2 bath 3rd level unit in Heather Ridge Aurora. Recently updated home with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, open kitchen, large living room and balcony. Numerous windows throughout allowing natural sunlight. Includes washer and dryer hook-ups.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and snow removal.



Provides easy access to Buckley Air Force Base, I-225, Cherry Creek Reservoir and numerous RTD routes. Only a short distance to the Nine Mile Light Rail Station!!



Renting for $1,245.00

Security deposit $1,245.00



need verifiable household income 3x rent



Resident pays utilities.



Dogs: small dogs ok

Cats ok



Apply online today via our website www.realatlas.com



$45 per adult. (All adults interested in residing in the home must be approved).

We request the following from each applicant:

1. A government photo ID

2. Proof of income, i.e. paystubs, offer letter, subsidies



Please text Trish at 720.602.9470.



(RLNE4009321)