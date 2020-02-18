2122 S Victor St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

* Up to 2 weeks FREE rent! * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long termÂ residentÂ * We do full background checks *Â Visit website for online application * Beautifully updated townhome * Updated kitchen with black appliances, newer cabinets and granite countertops * Tile floors in kitchen and bathroom * Remodeled bathrooms * Wood-burning fireplace * Upstairs bedroom is an open loft style bedroom with large master bath * 2nd bedroom and bath located on main level * Full-size washer/ dryer hookups * Small patio overlooking ponds and golf course * 1 car detached garage and 1 reserved parking space included * Pool and guest parking very close to town home