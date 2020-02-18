All apartments in Aurora
2122 S Victor St
2122 S Victor St

2122 South Victor Street · No Longer Available
Location

2122 South Victor Street, Aurora, CO 80014
Heather Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
* Up to 2 weeks FREE rent! * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long termÂ residentÂ  * We do full background checks *Â Visit website for online application * Beautifully updated townhome * Updated kitchen with black appliances, newer cabinets and granite countertops * Tile floors in kitchen and bathroom * Remodeled bathrooms * Wood-burning fireplace * Upstairs bedroom is an open loft style bedroom with large master bath * 2nd bedroom and bath located on main level * Full-size washer/ dryer hookups * Small patio overlooking ponds and golf course * 1 car detached garage and 1 reserved parking space included * Pool and guest parking very close to town home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2122 S Victor St have any available units?
2122 S Victor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2122 S Victor St have?
Some of 2122 S Victor St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2122 S Victor St currently offering any rent specials?
2122 S Victor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 S Victor St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2122 S Victor St is pet friendly.
Does 2122 S Victor St offer parking?
Yes, 2122 S Victor St offers parking.
Does 2122 S Victor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2122 S Victor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 S Victor St have a pool?
Yes, 2122 S Victor St has a pool.
Does 2122 S Victor St have accessible units?
No, 2122 S Victor St does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 S Victor St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2122 S Victor St has units with dishwashers.
