2084 Elmira St

What a fantastic remodeled home! Feels fresh and brand new. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, private fenced yard and 2 car detached garage. Hardwood floors, Stainless steel appliances, newer windows, Washer/Dryer, sprinkler system and more! Just a couple blocks to great Stanley Marketplace, Stapleton, Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, and easy access to Downtown Denver, DIA, major highways and public transpiration.



Available for immediate move in. Vacant, clean and ready for showings. Tenants pay utilities. Dog friendly, no cats please. No Smoking. Tenant responsible for utilities and lawn care. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



