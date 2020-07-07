All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 2084 Elmira St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
2084 Elmira St
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

2084 Elmira St

2084 Elmira Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Northwest Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2084 Elmira Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
FACETIME AND VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST – PLEASE INQUIRE TO SCHEDULE

What a fantastic remodeled home! Feels fresh and brand new. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, private fenced yard and 2 car detached garage. Hardwood floors, Stainless steel appliances, newer windows, Washer/Dryer, sprinkler system and more! Just a couple blocks to great Stanley Marketplace, Stapleton, Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, and easy access to Downtown Denver, DIA, major highways and public transpiration.

Available for immediate move in. Vacant, clean and ready for showings. Tenants pay utilities. Dog friendly, no cats please. No Smoking. Tenant responsible for utilities and lawn care. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.

Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Renovated, Private Backyard, 2 Car Detached Garage, Sprinkler System

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2084 Elmira St have any available units?
2084 Elmira St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2084 Elmira St have?
Some of 2084 Elmira St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2084 Elmira St currently offering any rent specials?
2084 Elmira St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2084 Elmira St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2084 Elmira St is pet friendly.
Does 2084 Elmira St offer parking?
Yes, 2084 Elmira St offers parking.
Does 2084 Elmira St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2084 Elmira St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2084 Elmira St have a pool?
No, 2084 Elmira St does not have a pool.
Does 2084 Elmira St have accessible units?
No, 2084 Elmira St does not have accessible units.
Does 2084 Elmira St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2084 Elmira St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Sublet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College