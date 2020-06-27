2029 Kenton Street - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available NOW! Only 2 miles to University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus! This cozy remodeled basement apartment has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, wood laminate & tile floors, new appliances, stackable W/D in unit and granite kitchen counters with stainless steel sink and garbage disposal, a newer stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Very well-insulated and sturdy home has brand-new, double-paned double windows throughout. A HUGE fenced-in backyard with patio area is for tenant use. Private entrance and off-street parking comes with property. Utilities paid by landlord and billed to tenant in arrears. Pets are allowed, but with age/weight/breed restrictions and refundable deposit of $250 per pet and monthly pet rent of $25/per pet. This is a tenant placement only, and landlord will manage the property after approval.



Application Fee - $40 per person

Security Deposit - $1,225

Administrative Fee - $200



Schedule a showing by sending an email to LEASING@EPICPROPS.CO and please provide your name, phone number and availability to view home. We are closed on Sundays and Holidays.



Review our Qualifications at: https://epicpropertiescoloradollc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20