2029 Kenton Street - 1
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:18 PM

2029 Kenton Street - 1

2029 Kenton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2029 Kenton Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available NOW! Only 2 miles to University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus! This cozy remodeled basement apartment has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, wood laminate & tile floors, new appliances, stackable W/D in unit and granite kitchen counters with stainless steel sink and garbage disposal, a newer stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Very well-insulated and sturdy home has brand-new, double-paned double windows throughout. A HUGE fenced-in backyard with patio area is for tenant use. Private entrance and off-street parking comes with property. Utilities paid by landlord and billed to tenant in arrears. Pets are allowed, but with age/weight/breed restrictions and refundable deposit of $250 per pet and monthly pet rent of $25/per pet. This is a tenant placement only, and landlord will manage the property after approval.

Application Fee - $40 per person
Security Deposit - $1,225
Administrative Fee - $200

Schedule a showing by sending an email to LEASING@EPICPROPS.CO and please provide your name, phone number and availability to view home. We are closed on Sundays and Holidays.

Review our Qualifications at: https://epicpropertiescoloradollc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2029 Kenton Street - 1 have any available units?
2029 Kenton Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2029 Kenton Street - 1 have?
Some of 2029 Kenton Street - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal.
Is 2029 Kenton Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2029 Kenton Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2029 Kenton Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2029 Kenton Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2029 Kenton Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2029 Kenton Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 2029 Kenton Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2029 Kenton Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2029 Kenton Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 2029 Kenton Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2029 Kenton Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2029 Kenton Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2029 Kenton Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2029 Kenton Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
