1987 N Peoria Street

Amenities

in unit laundry ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/875ce3f0b1 ----

***Please visit www.TJCRealEstate.com for all current available listings.***



2 Bedroom, 1 Bath End Unit Town Home with approximately 800 square feet of living space located in Aurora across from the Anschutz Medical Campus.



Newer paint and carpet throughout!!



Kitchen with plenty of counter space and cabinets.



Large Great Room!



2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom with great light and closet space.



1 off-street parking space; Ceiling Fans; Washer and Dryer included.



Water and Trash are only $75 per month which will be billed separately from rent.



Location!! Across from Fitzsimons Golf Course, Anschutz Medical Campus and restaurants. Close proximity to Stanley Marketplace and Stapleton.



Location convenient to Light Rail, DIA and Northfield Shopping with easy access to I-225 & I-70



Available April 1st.



Walking Distance To Anschutz Medical Campus

Walking Distance To Dining And Shopping