All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1987 N Peoria Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1987 N Peoria Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1987 N Peoria Street

1987 Peoria Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Northwest Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1987 Peoria Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

in unit laundry
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/875ce3f0b1 ----
***Please visit www.TJCRealEstate.com for all current available listings.***

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath End Unit Town Home with approximately 800 square feet of living space located in Aurora across from the Anschutz Medical Campus.

Newer paint and carpet throughout!!

Kitchen with plenty of counter space and cabinets.

Large Great Room!

2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom with great light and closet space.

1 off-street parking space; Ceiling Fans; Washer and Dryer included.

Water and Trash are only $75 per month which will be billed separately from rent.

Location!! Across from Fitzsimons Golf Course, Anschutz Medical Campus and restaurants. Close proximity to Stanley Marketplace and Stapleton.

Location convenient to Light Rail, DIA and Northfield Shopping with easy access to I-225 & I-70

Available April 1st.

Walking Distance To Anschutz Medical Campus
Walking Distance To Dining And Shopping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1987 N Peoria Street have any available units?
1987 N Peoria Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1987 N Peoria Street currently offering any rent specials?
1987 N Peoria Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1987 N Peoria Street pet-friendly?
No, 1987 N Peoria Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1987 N Peoria Street offer parking?
No, 1987 N Peoria Street does not offer parking.
Does 1987 N Peoria Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1987 N Peoria Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1987 N Peoria Street have a pool?
No, 1987 N Peoria Street does not have a pool.
Does 1987 N Peoria Street have accessible units?
No, 1987 N Peoria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1987 N Peoria Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1987 N Peoria Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1987 N Peoria Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1987 N Peoria Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9767 E. Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College