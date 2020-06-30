All apartments in Aurora
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM

1967 Akron St

1967 Akron Street
Location

1967 Akron Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhome!! - Updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome close to Stanley Marketplace, and Stapleton Shopping/Restaurants.

Private front and rear entrance and off street parking lot in rear of building.

Living area, kitchen, 1 bathroom, and laundry hookups on main floor with 2 bedrooms, a full bath upstairs.

Tenant responsible for gas/electric and water (rent includes $20/mo for garbage service)
Credit & Background Checks required, $30 app fee per adult.
Pets ok with additional non-refundable deposit.
Breed restrictions apply.
Section 8 Accepted.

Make this terrific townhouse your new home - Today!

(RLNE5245072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1967 Akron St have any available units?
1967 Akron St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1967 Akron St have?
Some of 1967 Akron St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1967 Akron St currently offering any rent specials?
1967 Akron St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1967 Akron St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1967 Akron St is pet friendly.
Does 1967 Akron St offer parking?
Yes, 1967 Akron St offers parking.
Does 1967 Akron St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1967 Akron St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1967 Akron St have a pool?
No, 1967 Akron St does not have a pool.
Does 1967 Akron St have accessible units?
No, 1967 Akron St does not have accessible units.
Does 1967 Akron St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1967 Akron St does not have units with dishwashers.

