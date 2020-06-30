1967 Akron St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhome!! - Updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome close to Stanley Marketplace, and Stapleton Shopping/Restaurants.



Private front and rear entrance and off street parking lot in rear of building.



Living area, kitchen, 1 bathroom, and laundry hookups on main floor with 2 bedrooms, a full bath upstairs.



Tenant responsible for gas/electric and water (rent includes $20/mo for garbage service)

Credit & Background Checks required, $30 app fee per adult.

Pets ok with additional non-refundable deposit.

Breed restrictions apply.

Section 8 Accepted.



Make this terrific townhouse your new home - Today!



