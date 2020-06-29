1947 S Xanadu Way

Amenities

Two Story Townhome 2 Bed/2 bath w/1 Car Detached Garage Available March 15th - This large, light-filled townhome is available March 15th. The property will have fresh neutral paint and new carpet upstairs.

The family room has laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings, dining room, open-plan kitchen with plenty of counter space and small patio with views of the golf course.

Upstairs is a loft overlooking the family room and it's connected to the spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and large master bath/soaking tub.

The second bedroom is a on the main floor and has a 3/4 bath accessible from the hallway.

All kitchen appliances included and washer/dryer. Detached 1 car garage and 1 reserved parking space. Parking is tight in this community and you must abide by the HOA parking rules.

Enjoy this quiet community today!

Great location to major highways, transportation, medical facilities. Walk to shops and restaurants.

12 month lease minimum

NO smoking of ANY kind please

Gas/Electric NOT included

1st and security deposit to move in

$40 application fee per lease signer

Pets may be allowed, please inquire

Tenant occupied, 24 hour notice for showings required

Call Park Realty & Property Management to schedule a showing today



