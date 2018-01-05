All apartments in Aurora
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

1870 South Pitkin Circle #A

1870 South Pitkin Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1870 South Pitkin Circle, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo in Aurora (Brittany Highlands)!! - Totally renovated unit in Great Location!!! Light, bright and open floor plan. Washer, Dryer Included. 9 foot ceilings with newer hardwood floors, carpet and paint throughout. Kitchen overlooks living area and features granite counter tops with all new stainless appliances. Fireplace in living room, too!! Reserved parking included. Easy Access to I-225 and I-70 for easy commutes across the Denver Metro Area!!!

Call TODAY to set up a showing!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com

*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE3862136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1870 South Pitkin Circle #A have any available units?
1870 South Pitkin Circle #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1870 South Pitkin Circle #A have?
Some of 1870 South Pitkin Circle #A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1870 South Pitkin Circle #A currently offering any rent specials?
1870 South Pitkin Circle #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1870 South Pitkin Circle #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1870 South Pitkin Circle #A is pet friendly.
Does 1870 South Pitkin Circle #A offer parking?
Yes, 1870 South Pitkin Circle #A offers parking.
Does 1870 South Pitkin Circle #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1870 South Pitkin Circle #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1870 South Pitkin Circle #A have a pool?
No, 1870 South Pitkin Circle #A does not have a pool.
Does 1870 South Pitkin Circle #A have accessible units?
No, 1870 South Pitkin Circle #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1870 South Pitkin Circle #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1870 South Pitkin Circle #A does not have units with dishwashers.
