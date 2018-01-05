1870 South Pitkin Circle #A

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo in Aurora (Brittany Highlands)!! - Totally renovated unit in Great Location!!! Light, bright and open floor plan. Washer, Dryer Included. 9 foot ceilings with newer hardwood floors, carpet and paint throughout. Kitchen overlooks living area and features granite counter tops with all new stainless appliances. Fireplace in living room, too!! Reserved parking included. Easy Access to I-225 and I-70 for easy commutes across the Denver Metro Area!!!



Call TODAY to set up a showing!!! (720) 357-6655



For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com



*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*

*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*



Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider



(RLNE3862136)