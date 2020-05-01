18425 E Flora Dr C

Amenities

garage pool fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished Property Amenities parking pool garage

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



2 bedroom 2 bath homw with 988 sq ft of space. Attached garage, fireplace, and community pool. Great location between Hampden Ave and Tower Road. Short drive to E-470, several restaurants, entertainment and shops. $500 security deposit. There is an application fee per applicant over the age of 18 who will be residing in the property. To view our rental criteria an apply, visit www.DenverRealtyGroup.com. Call us to schedule your personal showing!