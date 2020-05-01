All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 18425 E Flora Dr C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
18425 E Flora Dr C
Last updated October 6 2019 at 8:50 AM

18425 E Flora Dr C

18425 East Flora Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18425 East Flora Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights

Amenities

garage
pool
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

2 bedroom 2 bath homw with 988 sq ft of space. Attached garage, fireplace, and community pool. Great location between Hampden Ave and Tower Road. Short drive to E-470, several restaurants, entertainment and shops. $500 security deposit. There is an application fee per applicant over the age of 18 who will be residing in the property. To view our rental criteria an apply, visit www.DenverRealtyGroup.com. Call us to schedule your personal showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18425 E Flora Dr C have any available units?
18425 E Flora Dr C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18425 E Flora Dr C have?
Some of 18425 E Flora Dr C's amenities include garage, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18425 E Flora Dr C currently offering any rent specials?
18425 E Flora Dr C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18425 E Flora Dr C pet-friendly?
No, 18425 E Flora Dr C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 18425 E Flora Dr C offer parking?
Yes, 18425 E Flora Dr C offers parking.
Does 18425 E Flora Dr C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18425 E Flora Dr C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18425 E Flora Dr C have a pool?
Yes, 18425 E Flora Dr C has a pool.
Does 18425 E Flora Dr C have accessible units?
No, 18425 E Flora Dr C does not have accessible units.
Does 18425 E Flora Dr C have units with dishwashers?
No, 18425 E Flora Dr C does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College