Aurora, CO
17401 E Gunnison Place
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

17401 E Gunnison Place

17401 East Gunnison Place · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17401 East Gunnison Place, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1823 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!

Located in peaceful Aurora Highlands neighborhood in Aurora, this 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single-family home property rental is unfurnished.

The pretty and spacious interior has carpeted flooring, big windows, and a fireplace with a brick facade. Its lovely kitchen has fine cabinetry, smooth countertop, refrigerator, oven/range, freezer, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms have built-in closets. A shower/tub combo equipped one of its bathrooms. Its ceiling fans, A/C, and gas heating keep the indoor temperature in constant comfort. An in-unit washer and dryer ensure your laundry will be taken care of with minimal hassle. The exterior has a 2-level deck and a fenced yard. It’s a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are also welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited, too.

The home has a 1-car attached garage and driveway parking.

The tenant must take responsibility for the electricity, gas, water, trash, sewage, internet, and cable. Whereas the landscaping will be covered by the landlord.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Highland Hollow Park, Panorama Park, and Mountain View Park.

Bus lines:
130 Yale / Buckley - 0.3 mile
169L Buckley / Tower DIA Limited - 0.3 mile
169 Buckley Road - 0.3 mile
133 Hampden/Tower - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5789393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17401 E Gunnison Place have any available units?
17401 E Gunnison Place has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17401 E Gunnison Place have?
Some of 17401 E Gunnison Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17401 E Gunnison Place currently offering any rent specials?
17401 E Gunnison Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17401 E Gunnison Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 17401 E Gunnison Place is pet friendly.
Does 17401 E Gunnison Place offer parking?
Yes, 17401 E Gunnison Place does offer parking.
Does 17401 E Gunnison Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17401 E Gunnison Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17401 E Gunnison Place have a pool?
No, 17401 E Gunnison Place does not have a pool.
Does 17401 E Gunnison Place have accessible units?
No, 17401 E Gunnison Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17401 E Gunnison Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17401 E Gunnison Place has units with dishwashers.
