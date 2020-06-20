17401 E Gunnison Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.



Located in peaceful Aurora Highlands neighborhood in Aurora, this 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single-family home property rental is unfurnished.



The pretty and spacious interior has carpeted flooring, big windows, and a fireplace with a brick facade. Its lovely kitchen has fine cabinetry, smooth countertop, refrigerator, oven/range, freezer, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms have built-in closets. A shower/tub combo equipped one of its bathrooms. Its ceiling fans, A/C, and gas heating keep the indoor temperature in constant comfort. An in-unit washer and dryer ensure your laundry will be taken care of with minimal hassle. The exterior has a 2-level deck and a fenced yard. It’s a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are also welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited, too.



The home has a 1-car attached garage and driveway parking.



The tenant must take responsibility for the electricity, gas, water, trash, sewage, internet, and cable. Whereas the landscaping will be covered by the landlord.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Highland Hollow Park, Panorama Park, and Mountain View Park.



Bus lines:

130 Yale / Buckley - 0.3 mile

169L Buckley / Tower DIA Limited - 0.3 mile

169 Buckley Road - 0.3 mile

133 Hampden/Tower - 0.5 mile



