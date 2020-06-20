17401 E Gunnison Place

Amenities
Located in peaceful Aurora Highlands neighborhood in Aurora, this 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single-family home property rental is unfurnished.
The pretty and spacious interior has carpeted flooring, big windows, and a fireplace with a brick facade. Its lovely kitchen has fine cabinetry, smooth countertop, refrigerator, oven/range, freezer, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms have built-in closets. A shower/tub combo equipped one of its bathrooms. Its ceiling fans, A/C, and gas heating keep the indoor temperature in constant comfort. An in-unit washer and dryer ensure your laundry will be taken care of with minimal hassle. The exterior has a 2-level deck and a fenced yard. It’s a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are also welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited, too.
The home has a 1-car attached garage and driveway parking.
The tenant must take responsibility for the electricity, gas, water, trash, sewage, internet, and cable. Whereas the landscaping will be covered by the landlord.
Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.
Nearby parks: Highland Hollow Park, Panorama Park, and Mountain View Park.
Bus lines:
130 Yale / Buckley - 0.3 mile
169L Buckley / Tower DIA Limited - 0.3 mile
169 Buckley Road - 0.3 mile
133 Hampden/Tower - 0.5 mile
