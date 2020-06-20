17194 East Tufts Avenue

Amenities

This great 3 bedroom, 2 bath Bi-level home is in an excellent location close to Quincy Reservoir, shopping, and much more. The upper part of the home has recently been updated with wood plank flooring and the lower level of the home has an additional living room, bedroom, bath, cozy fireplace, and Laundry Room with extra storage. Kitchen opens to the formal dining room is perfect for entertaining. Lower level fireplace in the family room makes the space cozy and an additional living space.



This home has updated Appliances, full size Washer & Dryer, new window coverings, a formal dining room, and room for whole family. With a 2 car garage, in-wall A/C, and a big backyard-This one will go fast!!



Just a short trip to downtown Denver, the DTC, DIA, and close to everything great living in the East Denver/Aurora area has to offer!



