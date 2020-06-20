All apartments in Aurora
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17194 East Tufts Avenue, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1576 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This great 3 bedroom, 2 bath Bi-level home is in an excellent location close to Quincy Reservoir, shopping, and much more. The upper part of the home has recently been updated with wood plank flooring and the lower level of the home has an additional living room, bedroom, bath, cozy fireplace, and Laundry Room with extra storage. Kitchen opens to the formal dining room is perfect for entertaining. Lower level fireplace in the family room makes the space cozy and an additional living space.

This home has updated Appliances, full size Washer & Dryer, new window coverings, a formal dining room, and room for whole family. With a 2 car garage, in-wall A/C, and a big backyard-This one will go fast!!

Just a short trip to downtown Denver, the DTC, DIA, and close to everything great living in the East Denver/Aurora area has to offer!

Contact us today for your showing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17194 East Tufts Avenue have any available units?
17194 East Tufts Avenue has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17194 East Tufts Avenue have?
Some of 17194 East Tufts Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17194 East Tufts Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17194 East Tufts Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17194 East Tufts Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 17194 East Tufts Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 17194 East Tufts Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17194 East Tufts Avenue does offer parking.
Does 17194 East Tufts Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17194 East Tufts Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17194 East Tufts Avenue have a pool?
No, 17194 East Tufts Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17194 East Tufts Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17194 East Tufts Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17194 East Tufts Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 17194 East Tufts Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
