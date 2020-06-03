All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 16805 E. Villanova Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
16805 E. Villanova Cir
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

16805 E. Villanova Cir

16805 East Villanova Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16805 East Villanova Circle, Aurora, CO 80013
Kingsborough

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
YALE/BUCKLEY, IMMACULATE 4 BED! BIG DECK, MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY, LARGE MASTER SUITE! - 12 Month Lease
Resident Pays All Utilities - Solar Energy Discount for energy bill!
No Pets.
No Smoking.
Gas Forced Air Heat and Central A/C.
Available immediately for showings and move in. Properties can be held with negotiation.

Incredibly well maintained traditional two story home with 4 beds, and 3 baths. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs plus a large laundry room with newer high efficiency washer and dryer. Large master with 5 piece bath and large walk in closet. One of the secondary beds has direct access to the hall bath. Tile floors in the bathrooms with recently updated lighting and fixtures. Main floor features two living areas, a formal dining room and eat in kitchen. Wood burning fireplace and mantle. Back living area opens to a large deck, fenced yard which includes a play set. 2 car attached garage and an unfinished basement. Located in the Kinsborough Neighborhood in Aurora. Close to Buckley Square shopping area at Iliff and Buckley. Short drive to hop on 225 or S Parker Rd. Great access via walking path to Toll Gate Creek Trail!

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4963838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16805 E. Villanova Cir have any available units?
16805 E. Villanova Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 16805 E. Villanova Cir have?
Some of 16805 E. Villanova Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16805 E. Villanova Cir currently offering any rent specials?
16805 E. Villanova Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16805 E. Villanova Cir pet-friendly?
No, 16805 E. Villanova Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 16805 E. Villanova Cir offer parking?
Yes, 16805 E. Villanova Cir offers parking.
Does 16805 E. Villanova Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16805 E. Villanova Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16805 E. Villanova Cir have a pool?
No, 16805 E. Villanova Cir does not have a pool.
Does 16805 E. Villanova Cir have accessible units?
No, 16805 E. Villanova Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 16805 E. Villanova Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16805 E. Villanova Cir has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College