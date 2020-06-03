16805 E. Villanova Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

YALE/BUCKLEY, IMMACULATE 4 BED! BIG DECK, MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY, LARGE MASTER SUITE! - 12 Month Lease

Resident Pays All Utilities - Solar Energy Discount for energy bill!

No Pets.

No Smoking.

Gas Forced Air Heat and Central A/C.

Available immediately for showings and move in. Properties can be held with negotiation.



Incredibly well maintained traditional two story home with 4 beds, and 3 baths. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs plus a large laundry room with newer high efficiency washer and dryer. Large master with 5 piece bath and large walk in closet. One of the secondary beds has direct access to the hall bath. Tile floors in the bathrooms with recently updated lighting and fixtures. Main floor features two living areas, a formal dining room and eat in kitchen. Wood burning fireplace and mantle. Back living area opens to a large deck, fenced yard which includes a play set. 2 car attached garage and an unfinished basement. Located in the Kinsborough Neighborhood in Aurora. Close to Buckley Square shopping area at Iliff and Buckley. Short drive to hop on 225 or S Parker Rd. Great access via walking path to Toll Gate Creek Trail!



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



