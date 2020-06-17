1617 Moline St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent* This welcoming two bedroom one bathroom home offers great space including two living areas. One as you first enter the home and one towards the back of the home. The kitchen looks out into the second living area where you will also find a gas fireplace, awesome wooden beams that run along the ceiling and large windows letting in tons of natural light. There is a two car garage with an additional storage room off of the garage. The backyard is fenced in and offers a shed for additional storage. Included in the rent is an ADT security system. This is the perfect place to call home! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com