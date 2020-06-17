1617 Moline St

All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1617 Moline Street · No Longer Available
Location

1617 Moline Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent* This welcoming two bedroom one bathroom home offers great space including two living areas. One as you first enter the home and one towards the back of the home. The kitchen looks out into the second living area where you will also find a gas fireplace, awesome wooden beams that run along the ceiling and large windows letting in tons of natural light. There is a two car garage with an additional storage room off of the garage. The backyard is fenced in and offers a shed for additional storage. Included in the rent is an ADT security system. This is the perfect place to call home! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

