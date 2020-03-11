All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 15942 E Exposition Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
15942 E Exposition Dr
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:35 AM

15942 E Exposition Dr

15942 East Exposition Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Center Pointe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15942 East Exposition Drive, Aurora, CO 80017
Center Pointe

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This charming 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom tri-level home has everything you could want! Vaulted ceilings and open main floor provide plenty of space to relax and the large back yard is perfect for entertaining. Unique master bedroom has both a walk in closet and a private vanity so you can get ready for your day in your quiet, private space. Guest bed and bath downstairs are ready for all your guests! It is conveniently located close to public transport, thoroughfares, and shopping as well as a short walk from the local elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15942 E Exposition Dr have any available units?
15942 E Exposition Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 15942 E Exposition Dr have?
Some of 15942 E Exposition Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15942 E Exposition Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15942 E Exposition Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15942 E Exposition Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15942 E Exposition Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15942 E Exposition Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15942 E Exposition Dr offers parking.
Does 15942 E Exposition Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15942 E Exposition Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15942 E Exposition Dr have a pool?
No, 15942 E Exposition Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15942 E Exposition Dr have accessible units?
No, 15942 E Exposition Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15942 E Exposition Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15942 E Exposition Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd
Aurora, CO 80017
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College