15942 E Exposition Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

This charming 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom tri-level home has everything you could want! Vaulted ceilings and open main floor provide plenty of space to relax and the large back yard is perfect for entertaining. Unique master bedroom has both a walk in closet and a private vanity so you can get ready for your day in your quiet, private space. Guest bed and bath downstairs are ready for all your guests! It is conveniently located close to public transport, thoroughfares, and shopping as well as a short walk from the local elementary school.