15557 E.7th Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

15557 E.7th Ave

15557 E 7th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

15557 E 7th Ave, Aurora, CO 80011
Laredo Highline

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
15minutes from large Medical campus (Anschutz Medical Ctr) on the bus line and light rail close by, 2 shopping centers, Recreational center close by, Tenant pays for their utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15557 E.7th Ave have any available units?
15557 E.7th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 15557 E.7th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15557 E.7th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15557 E.7th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 15557 E.7th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 15557 E.7th Ave offer parking?
No, 15557 E.7th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 15557 E.7th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15557 E.7th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15557 E.7th Ave have a pool?
No, 15557 E.7th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15557 E.7th Ave have accessible units?
No, 15557 E.7th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15557 E.7th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 15557 E.7th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15557 E.7th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 15557 E.7th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

