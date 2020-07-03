Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 15557 E.7th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
15557 E.7th Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15557 E.7th Ave
15557 E 7th Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Laredo Highline
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
15557 E 7th Ave, Aurora, CO 80011
Laredo Highline
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
15minutes from large Medical campus (Anschutz Medical Ctr) on the bus line and light rail close by, 2 shopping centers, Recreational center close by, Tenant pays for their utilities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15557 E.7th Ave have any available units?
15557 E.7th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
Is 15557 E.7th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15557 E.7th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15557 E.7th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 15557 E.7th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Aurora
.
Does 15557 E.7th Ave offer parking?
No, 15557 E.7th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 15557 E.7th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15557 E.7th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15557 E.7th Ave have a pool?
No, 15557 E.7th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15557 E.7th Ave have accessible units?
No, 15557 E.7th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15557 E.7th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 15557 E.7th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15557 E.7th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 15557 E.7th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9767 E. Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014
Similar Pages
Aurora 1 Bedrooms
Aurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with Parking
Aurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Lakewood, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Nearby Neighborhoods
Dayton Triangle
Jewell Heights Hoffman Heights
Expo Park
Center Pointe
Northwest Aurora
Tollgate Overlook
Highline Villages
City Center
Apartments Near Colleges
Community College of Aurora
Pickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College