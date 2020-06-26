All apartments in Aurora
Last updated September 11 2019 at 11:43 PM

14896 East Crestridge Place - 1

14896 E Crestridge Pl · No Longer Available
Location

14896 E Crestridge Pl, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
MUST SEE this BRAND NEW home with all the bells & whistles! This cozy town home was just built in 2018 and is located in a new development in SE Aurora that is minutes from the infamous Cherry Creek State Park. With easy access to shopping, public transportation and highways, this home is nestled in a quiet community, in a culdesac with plenty of privacy. This gorgeous home is located in the top-rated Cherry Creek school district. The balcony view is amazing and faces a greenbelt so you don't have to worry about the neighbors. Features: Stainless steel appliances (refrigerator dishwasher, double oven), hardwood floors, office/den, walk-in closets, air conditioner, upstairs washer & dryer, carpeted bedrooms, 2-car garage, linen closets, lots of windows to allow natural daylight and a handy mudroom/foyer. Walk-out basement can be converted into an extra room, entertainment area or work space as it provides ample storage space. You have got to see this place! The community offers access to a swimming pool and there is a nice park for the kiddos! Email or call/text for a tour. (Sorry, absolutely NO SMOKING AND NO PETS!)
Brand new community in growing SE Aurora. Cherry Creek Schools. This townhome is located right off major access road- hwy 83 (Parker Rd). Big Box retailers and restaurants right down the street. 15 min from Tech center;25 min from DIA. NEW HOME- BUILT IN 2018-only had one tenant. VERY CLEAN. All new appliances. Roomy 2-car garage. Walk-out basement is a huge plus for extra room and storage. Cherry Creek State Park is 2 minutes from this home. Swimming pool access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14896 East Crestridge Place - 1 have any available units?
14896 East Crestridge Place - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14896 East Crestridge Place - 1 have?
Some of 14896 East Crestridge Place - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14896 East Crestridge Place - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
14896 East Crestridge Place - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14896 East Crestridge Place - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 14896 East Crestridge Place - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 14896 East Crestridge Place - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 14896 East Crestridge Place - 1 offers parking.
Does 14896 East Crestridge Place - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14896 East Crestridge Place - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14896 East Crestridge Place - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 14896 East Crestridge Place - 1 has a pool.
Does 14896 East Crestridge Place - 1 have accessible units?
No, 14896 East Crestridge Place - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 14896 East Crestridge Place - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14896 East Crestridge Place - 1 has units with dishwashers.
