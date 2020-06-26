14896 East Crestridge Place - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage new construction

MUST SEE this BRAND NEW home with all the bells & whistles! This cozy town home was just built in 2018 and is located in a new development in SE Aurora that is minutes from the infamous Cherry Creek State Park. With easy access to shopping, public transportation and highways, this home is nestled in a quiet community, in a culdesac with plenty of privacy. This gorgeous home is located in the top-rated Cherry Creek school district. The balcony view is amazing and faces a greenbelt so you don't have to worry about the neighbors. Features: Stainless steel appliances (refrigerator dishwasher, double oven), hardwood floors, office/den, walk-in closets, air conditioner, upstairs washer & dryer, carpeted bedrooms, 2-car garage, linen closets, lots of windows to allow natural daylight and a handy mudroom/foyer. Walk-out basement can be converted into an extra room, entertainment area or work space as it provides ample storage space. You have got to see this place! The community offers access to a swimming pool and there is a nice park for the kiddos! Email or call/text for a tour. (Sorry, absolutely NO SMOKING AND NO PETS!)

Brand new community in growing SE Aurora. Cherry Creek Schools. This townhome is located right off major access road- hwy 83 (Parker Rd). Big Box retailers and restaurants right down the street. 15 min from Tech center;25 min from DIA. NEW HOME- BUILT IN 2018-only had one tenant. VERY CLEAN. All new appliances. Roomy 2-car garage. Walk-out basement is a huge plus for extra room and storage. Cherry Creek State Park is 2 minutes from this home. Swimming pool access.