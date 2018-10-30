14536 E. 13th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Spacious 3BR/2BA Townhome with All New Laminate Flooring and Paint Throughout! Minutes to I-225, UC Hospital Anschutz Medical Campus. - Wonderful Townhome Featuring 3BR/2BA with All New Attractive Laminate Flooring and Paint Throughout Home. Great Open Floor Plan Throughout Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen. Large Master Bedroom with Private Bath. Backyard Area with Patio off Dining Room.



Convenient Location to University of Colorado Hospital & Children's Hospital of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, and Buckley AFB. EZ Access to I-225, I-70, RTD, & Light Rail.



Start your Move Today!! Call to Schedule a Showing of this Great Home Today Before it's too Late! Call Thuy at 720.435.1777, or email Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule a showing.



Applicants must have a minimum 600 credit.

Housing Assistance Not Accepted

No Criminal Background, Negative Rental History or Evictions.

Pets Approved On a Case by Case Basis - Dogs Considered with Pet Fee & Pet Rent.



This home is marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.



No Cats Allowed



