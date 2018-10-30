All apartments in Aurora
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:34 AM

14536 E. 13th Avenue

14536 E 13th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

14536 E 13th Ave, Aurora, CO 80011
Chambers Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Spacious 3BR/2BA Townhome with All New Laminate Flooring and Paint Throughout! Minutes to I-225, UC Hospital Anschutz Medical Campus. - Wonderful Townhome Featuring 3BR/2BA with All New Attractive Laminate Flooring and Paint Throughout Home. Great Open Floor Plan Throughout Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen. Large Master Bedroom with Private Bath. Backyard Area with Patio off Dining Room.

Convenient Location to University of Colorado Hospital & Children's Hospital of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, and Buckley AFB. EZ Access to I-225, I-70, RTD, & Light Rail.

Start your Move Today!! Call to Schedule a Showing of this Great Home Today Before it's too Late! Call Thuy at 720.435.1777, or email Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule a showing.

Applicants must have a minimum 600 credit.
Housing Assistance Not Accepted
No Criminal Background, Negative Rental History or Evictions.
Pets Approved On a Case by Case Basis - Dogs Considered with Pet Fee & Pet Rent.

This home is marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4994435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14536 E. 13th Avenue have any available units?
14536 E. 13th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 14536 E. 13th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14536 E. 13th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14536 E. 13th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 14536 E. 13th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 14536 E. 13th Avenue offer parking?
No, 14536 E. 13th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14536 E. 13th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14536 E. 13th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14536 E. 13th Avenue have a pool?
No, 14536 E. 13th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14536 E. 13th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14536 E. 13th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14536 E. 13th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14536 E. 13th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14536 E. 13th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14536 E. 13th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
