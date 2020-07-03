14467 E 1st Dr

Amenities

Walk to Aurora Town Center - 1 Bedroom - MUST SEE! - Property Id: 178916



Please call or email about property availability prior to applying!! Cherry Grove Condos -1 Bedroom available on the second floor. 750 Square foot condo, kitchen with eating space, dishwasher, open living room with fireplace, laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, vaulted ceilings, balcony, off street parking, air conditioning, community pool and clubhouse, easy access to I-225. starting at $950/month, Please call Laureate Ltd. if interested at 303-692-9200

