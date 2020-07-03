All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 14221 East 1st Drive Unit: 206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
14221 East 1st Drive Unit: 206
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14221 East 1st Drive Unit: 206

14221 East 1st Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
City Center North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14221 East 1st Drive, Aurora, CO 80011
City Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Cherry Grove East will welcome you with 1,543 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and an office/study nook.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony. Spend quality time at the community pool, tennis courts, and clubhouse. Parking for this property are 2 reserved parking spots.

Pets are welcome upon a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14221 East 1st Drive Unit: 206 have any available units?
14221 East 1st Drive Unit: 206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14221 East 1st Drive Unit: 206 have?
Some of 14221 East 1st Drive Unit: 206's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14221 East 1st Drive Unit: 206 currently offering any rent specials?
14221 East 1st Drive Unit: 206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14221 East 1st Drive Unit: 206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14221 East 1st Drive Unit: 206 is pet friendly.
Does 14221 East 1st Drive Unit: 206 offer parking?
Yes, 14221 East 1st Drive Unit: 206 offers parking.
Does 14221 East 1st Drive Unit: 206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14221 East 1st Drive Unit: 206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14221 East 1st Drive Unit: 206 have a pool?
Yes, 14221 East 1st Drive Unit: 206 has a pool.
Does 14221 East 1st Drive Unit: 206 have accessible units?
No, 14221 East 1st Drive Unit: 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 14221 East 1st Drive Unit: 206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14221 East 1st Drive Unit: 206 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9767 E. Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd
Aurora, CO 80017
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College