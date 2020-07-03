14221 East 1st Drive Unit: 206

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Cherry Grove East will welcome you with 1,543 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and an office/study nook.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony. Spend quality time at the community pool, tennis courts, and clubhouse. Parking for this property are 2 reserved parking spots.



Pets are welcome upon a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and snow removal.



