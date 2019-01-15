All apartments in Aurora
Last updated January 29 2020 at 12:56 AM

1415 S Galena Way

1415 South Galena Way · No Longer Available






Location

1415 South Galena Way, Aurora, CO 80247
Dayton Triangle

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
Charming 1st Floor, Corner residence in the lovely Pinnacle Ranch community. Great open floor plan with large windows and great light throughout. Large Master w/ En Suite and Comfortable 2nd bedroom with great closet space. The open floor plan suits many living situations and the community also includes great amenities. Rent includes access to the pool, hot tub and clubhouse. Other features include a Gas Fireplace, A/C, Hardwood floors, covered patio, private entrance, reserved parking space, etc.

Rent includes water, trash and sewer. Pets negotiable. No Smoking allowed. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter delivery program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.

Amenities: Community Pool, A/C, Community Clubhouse

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 S Galena Way have any available units?
1415 S Galena Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 S Galena Way have?
Some of 1415 S Galena Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 S Galena Way currently offering any rent specials?
1415 S Galena Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 S Galena Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 S Galena Way is pet friendly.
Does 1415 S Galena Way offer parking?
Yes, 1415 S Galena Way offers parking.
Does 1415 S Galena Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 S Galena Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 S Galena Way have a pool?
Yes, 1415 S Galena Way has a pool.
Does 1415 S Galena Way have accessible units?
No, 1415 S Galena Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 S Galena Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 S Galena Way does not have units with dishwashers.

