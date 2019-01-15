1415 S Galena Way

Amenities

Charming 1st Floor, Corner residence in the lovely Pinnacle Ranch community. Great open floor plan with large windows and great light throughout. Large Master w/ En Suite and Comfortable 2nd bedroom with great closet space. The open floor plan suits many living situations and the community also includes great amenities. Rent includes access to the pool, hot tub and clubhouse. Other features include a Gas Fireplace, A/C, Hardwood floors, covered patio, private entrance, reserved parking space, etc.



Rent includes water, trash and sewer. Pets negotiable. No Smoking allowed. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter delivery program.



