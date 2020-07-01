13666 E Kentucky Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated 3 bedroom ranch home in Aurora - Ranch style-one level living offering 3 beds and one bath. Newly refinished oak hardwood floors in the living room, 3 bedrooms, and hallway. Awesome kitchen, spacious enough for a large dining room table open to the living room. All stainless steel appliances, Updated counters, cabinetry and vinyl flooring in the kitchen. It comes with large bedrooms with adequate closet space, sharing a remodeled full bathroom with nice tile inlays.



Laundry room including washer and dryer is located just off of the kitchen with access to a wonderful fenced backyard. Tons of extra storage space in the 1- car over-sized garage and shed in the side yard.



Convenient Location Just off of I-225 & Mississippi. Minutes to mega shopping, restaurants, Anschutz/Fitzsimmons/Children's Hospitals, and the Airport.



Sorry, we do not accept housing vouchers.



Non-smoking unit.



Pets considered - pet fee is $300 per pet upon owner approval. This may be subject to change.



Security deposit is equaled to one month's rent



