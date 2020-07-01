All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 13666 E Kentucky Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
13666 E Kentucky Pl
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

13666 E Kentucky Pl

13666 East Kentucky Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Aurora Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13666 East Kentucky Place, Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated 3 bedroom ranch home in Aurora - Ranch style-one level living offering 3 beds and one bath. Newly refinished oak hardwood floors in the living room, 3 bedrooms, and hallway. Awesome kitchen, spacious enough for a large dining room table open to the living room. All stainless steel appliances, Updated counters, cabinetry and vinyl flooring in the kitchen. It comes with large bedrooms with adequate closet space, sharing a remodeled full bathroom with nice tile inlays.

Laundry room including washer and dryer is located just off of the kitchen with access to a wonderful fenced backyard. Tons of extra storage space in the 1- car over-sized garage and shed in the side yard.

Convenient Location Just off of I-225 & Mississippi. Minutes to mega shopping, restaurants, Anschutz/Fitzsimmons/Children's Hospitals, and the Airport.

Sorry, we do not accept housing vouchers.

Non-smoking unit.

Pets considered - pet fee is $300 per pet upon owner approval. This may be subject to change.

Security deposit is equaled to one month's rent

To Register for a Property Showing you have 3 options:

1. TEXT Your FIRST and LAST Name and the Address (13666 E. Kentucky Pl) to Properties Plus at 877-428-2568

2. VISIT www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more info and other listings!

3. CALL Properties Plus at 303-327-6583

(RLNE5191322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13666 E Kentucky Pl have any available units?
13666 E Kentucky Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 13666 E Kentucky Pl have?
Some of 13666 E Kentucky Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13666 E Kentucky Pl currently offering any rent specials?
13666 E Kentucky Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13666 E Kentucky Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 13666 E Kentucky Pl is pet friendly.
Does 13666 E Kentucky Pl offer parking?
Yes, 13666 E Kentucky Pl offers parking.
Does 13666 E Kentucky Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13666 E Kentucky Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13666 E Kentucky Pl have a pool?
No, 13666 E Kentucky Pl does not have a pool.
Does 13666 E Kentucky Pl have accessible units?
No, 13666 E Kentucky Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 13666 E Kentucky Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13666 E Kentucky Pl has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street
Aurora, CO 80010
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College