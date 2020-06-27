All apartments in Aurora
1344 Sable Blvd.
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:49 AM

1344 Sable Blvd.

1344 North Sable Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1344 North Sable Boulevard, Aurora, CO 80011
Chambers Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available now 3 bed 2 bath 1 car gar for $1800 - 1344 Sable in Aurora 80011 for $1800 for 3 bed 2 bath house with 1400 sf and a 1 car garage. Great location off Sable and 13th near I-225 and Aurora Mall. Landlord pays for trash and water, tenants pay for heat and electric. Close to stores and next to bus route. Section 8 and pets OK. New carpet and paint, refinished kitchen. $40 application fee. If everything looks good on the application, you can pay half the deposit the first month and half the second month.

More pictures, info and contact info at: http://www.richdavis.com/rentals.html

(RLNE3971650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1344 Sable Blvd. have any available units?
1344 Sable Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1344 Sable Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1344 Sable Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 Sable Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1344 Sable Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 1344 Sable Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 1344 Sable Blvd. offers parking.
Does 1344 Sable Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1344 Sable Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 Sable Blvd. have a pool?
No, 1344 Sable Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 1344 Sable Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1344 Sable Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 Sable Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1344 Sable Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1344 Sable Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1344 Sable Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
