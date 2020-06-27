1344 Sable Blvd.

Amenities

Available now 3 bed 2 bath 1 car gar for $1800 - 1344 Sable in Aurora 80011 for $1800 for 3 bed 2 bath house with 1400 sf and a 1 car garage. Great location off Sable and 13th near I-225 and Aurora Mall. Landlord pays for trash and water, tenants pay for heat and electric. Close to stores and next to bus route. Section 8 and pets OK. New carpet and paint, refinished kitchen. $40 application fee. If everything looks good on the application, you can pay half the deposit the first month and half the second month.



More pictures, info and contact info at: http://www.richdavis.com/rentals.html



(RLNE3971650)