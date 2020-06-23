All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1338 South Duquesne Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1338 South Duquesne Court
Last updated January 13 2020 at 9:48 PM

1338 South Duquesne Court

1338 South Duquesne Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1338 South Duquesne Court, Aurora, CO 80018
Murphy Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as January 13th and up to 15 business days after a lease is signed!

This ranch home located right next to Murphy Creek Golf Course features a FINISHED BASEMENT, main floor master, lots of room and storage, cozy fireplace. Very nice black appliances in the kitchen. Small Backyard - low maintenance!

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1338 South Duquesne Court have any available units?
1338 South Duquesne Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1338 South Duquesne Court currently offering any rent specials?
1338 South Duquesne Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1338 South Duquesne Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1338 South Duquesne Court is pet friendly.
Does 1338 South Duquesne Court offer parking?
No, 1338 South Duquesne Court does not offer parking.
Does 1338 South Duquesne Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1338 South Duquesne Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1338 South Duquesne Court have a pool?
No, 1338 South Duquesne Court does not have a pool.
Does 1338 South Duquesne Court have accessible units?
No, 1338 South Duquesne Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1338 South Duquesne Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1338 South Duquesne Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1338 South Duquesne Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1338 South Duquesne Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College