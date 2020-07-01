1325 Scranton St.

Amenities
4 bed 2 bath Home for Rent in Aurora! - This 4 bed 2 bath home has a basement, extra storage, a washer and dryer included, fully fenced backyard, granite countertops, a sunroom and is close to transportation and restaurants. Previously remodeled.
Move in Ready Now!
Rent is $2,150.00
Security Deposit is an additional $2,150.00
Pets Ok
To schedule a showing or for more questions please contact Ashley at alucero@ashdonpm.com or to fill out an online rental application please visit our website at www.ashdonpm.com
(RLNE5408121)