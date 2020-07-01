All apartments in Aurora
1325 Scranton St.

1325 Scranton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1325 Scranton Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bed 2 bath Home for Rent in Aurora! - This 4 bed 2 bath home has a basement, extra storage, a washer and dryer included, fully fenced backyard, granite countertops, a sunroom and is close to transportation and restaurants. Previously remodeled.

Move in Ready Now!

Rent is $2,150.00
Security Deposit is an additional $2,150.00

Pets Ok

To schedule a showing or for more questions please contact Ashley at alucero@ashdonpm.com or to fill out an online rental application please visit our website at www.ashdonpm.com

(RLNE5408121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 Scranton St. have any available units?
1325 Scranton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 Scranton St. have?
Some of 1325 Scranton St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 Scranton St. currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Scranton St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Scranton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1325 Scranton St. is pet friendly.
Does 1325 Scranton St. offer parking?
No, 1325 Scranton St. does not offer parking.
Does 1325 Scranton St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1325 Scranton St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Scranton St. have a pool?
No, 1325 Scranton St. does not have a pool.
Does 1325 Scranton St. have accessible units?
No, 1325 Scranton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Scranton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1325 Scranton St. does not have units with dishwashers.

