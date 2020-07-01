1325 Scranton St.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 bed 2 bath Home for Rent in Aurora! - This 4 bed 2 bath home has a basement, extra storage, a washer and dryer included, fully fenced backyard, granite countertops, a sunroom and is close to transportation and restaurants. Previously remodeled.



Move in Ready Now!



Rent is $2,150.00

Security Deposit is an additional $2,150.00



Pets Ok



To schedule a showing or for more questions please contact Ashley at alucero@ashdonpm.com or to fill out an online rental application please visit our website at www.ashdonpm.com



(RLNE5408121)