Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool

This is a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath property with a 3rd large, non-conforming bedroom. Home features a kitchen, dining room, large living area, and patio area on the main level. 2 bedrooms and a full bath located upstairs. The basement has been converted to the 3rd, non-conforming bedroom. Home has washer and dryer in unit. First month's rent and security deposit (equal to one months rent) required. Pets allowed with owner approval and pet deposit.