Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

11937 E. Harvard Ave #201

11937 East Harvard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11937 East Harvard Avenue, Aurora, CO 80014
East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pet friendly
11937 E. Harvard Ave #201 Available 07/15/19 Cherry Creek Schools Condo !! Brand New!!! - Cherry Creek schools condo!!!

Top floor with vaulted ceilings and skylights. BRAND NEW !!

Close too, Utah park with indoor pool, shopping, restaurants, light rail, and DTC. New appliances, new paint, new plank floors and carpeting, spacious rooms with vaulted ceilings. Walk in closets in both bedrooms. 2 full baths.

Brand new floors
Over looks pool
Dedicated parking spot!!

Call today this will not last!!
720-474-2822

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4966889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

