1172 South Eagle Circle, Unit C

Amenities

on-site laundry garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Move in SPECIAL.....Three weeks free...... EDGE Properties is pleased to offer this immaculate 2BR/1BA home for immediate occupancy. - Move in SPECIAL.....THREE WEEKS FREE with 18 month lease.....



EDGE Properties is pleased to offer this immaculate 2BR/1BA home for immediate occupancy.



Conveniently located near I-225 with easy access to the Denver Tech Center, the University of Denver in Aurora and minutes from Cherry Creek.



As you enter, the open living / dining area is complimented with natural light. The kitchen is well appointed with counter space to 'spread out' and has plenty of storage space. The home has just received a full paint job and new carpet.

The spacious kitchen looks out onto your roomy living space. The rest of the home includes two large bedrooms with large closet space and a whole separate laundry room right off the hallway.



This property also boasts a private and spacious one car garage.



Section 8 accepted



Call Erik today (303.839.1201 x 105) / text Tony 303.547.7031 for details or visit us at www.5280edge.com for a closer look at this property, our rental criteria and application. To self-view visit www.rently.com,- (SS 2019-0820)



(RLNE5108216)