1172 South Eagle Circle, Unit C
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

1172 South Eagle Circle, Unit C

1172 South Eagle Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1172 South Eagle Circle, Aurora, CO 80012
Willow Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Move in SPECIAL.....Three weeks free...... EDGE Properties is pleased to offer this immaculate 2BR/1BA home for immediate occupancy. - Move in SPECIAL.....THREE WEEKS FREE with 18 month lease.....

EDGE Properties is pleased to offer this immaculate 2BR/1BA home for immediate occupancy.

Conveniently located near I-225 with easy access to the Denver Tech Center, the University of Denver in Aurora and minutes from Cherry Creek.

As you enter, the open living / dining area is complimented with natural light. The kitchen is well appointed with counter space to 'spread out' and has plenty of storage space. The home has just received a full paint job and new carpet.
The spacious kitchen looks out onto your roomy living space. The rest of the home includes two large bedrooms with large closet space and a whole separate laundry room right off the hallway.

This property also boasts a private and spacious one car garage.

Section 8 accepted

Call Erik today (303.839.1201 x 105) / text Tony 303.547.7031 for details or visit us at www.5280edge.com for a closer look at this property, our rental criteria and application. To self-view visit www.rently.com,- (SS 2019-0820)

(RLNE5108216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1172 South Eagle Circle, Unit C have any available units?
1172 South Eagle Circle, Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1172 South Eagle Circle, Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
1172 South Eagle Circle, Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1172 South Eagle Circle, Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 1172 South Eagle Circle, Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1172 South Eagle Circle, Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 1172 South Eagle Circle, Unit C offers parking.
Does 1172 South Eagle Circle, Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1172 South Eagle Circle, Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1172 South Eagle Circle, Unit C have a pool?
No, 1172 South Eagle Circle, Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 1172 South Eagle Circle, Unit C have accessible units?
No, 1172 South Eagle Circle, Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 1172 South Eagle Circle, Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1172 South Eagle Circle, Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1172 South Eagle Circle, Unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 1172 South Eagle Circle, Unit C does not have units with air conditioning.
