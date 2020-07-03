All apartments in Aurora
10805 E 25th Ave

10805 E 25th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10805 E 25th Ave, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d4b3de1049 ---- Dining area Brand new plank flooring Stackable W/D hookups Plenty of street parking Pet friendly Fenced property Corner unit $45 App fee (per adult over 18) $50 Flat monthly utility fee, (covers use of water, heat, trash, and sewer) - Tenant billed separately for electricity $1000 Security deposit One small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one time $250 non-refundable pet fee & $25/month pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10805 E 25th Ave have any available units?
10805 E 25th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 10805 E 25th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10805 E 25th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10805 E 25th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10805 E 25th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10805 E 25th Ave offer parking?
No, 10805 E 25th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10805 E 25th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10805 E 25th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10805 E 25th Ave have a pool?
No, 10805 E 25th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10805 E 25th Ave have accessible units?
No, 10805 E 25th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10805 E 25th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10805 E 25th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10805 E 25th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10805 E 25th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

