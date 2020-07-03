10805 E 25th Ave

Amenities

Dining area Brand new plank flooring Stackable W/D hookups Plenty of street parking Pet friendly Fenced property Corner unit $45 App fee (per adult over 18) $50 Flat monthly utility fee, (covers use of water, heat, trash, and sewer) - Tenant billed separately for electricity $1000 Security deposit One small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one time $250 non-refundable pet fee & $25/month pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies