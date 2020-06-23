All apartments in Aurora
1064 Chambers Court Apartment 107
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:40 PM

1064 Chambers Court Apartment 107

1064 Chambers Court · No Longer Available
Location

1064 Chambers Court, Aurora, CO 80011
Laredo Highline

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
One Bed One Bathroom Available Now! - This newly remodeled 1 bed 1 bath condo has its own parking space and washer and dryer! Its gorgeous kitchen has an island with room for bar stools and plenty of counter space! The patio off the back of the unit is newly re-built, and even has a brand new A/C unit! All utilities included in rent except the electricity which is very efficient and affordable in this unit. The bedroom has a large walk in closet with room for a desk. The building has all new carpet, doors etc and has undergone a recent makeover. Right off of 6th and Chambers, its only a 1 mile walk to the Anschutz campus!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4824447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1064 Chambers Court Apartment 107 have any available units?
1064 Chambers Court Apartment 107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1064 Chambers Court Apartment 107 have?
Some of 1064 Chambers Court Apartment 107's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1064 Chambers Court Apartment 107 currently offering any rent specials?
1064 Chambers Court Apartment 107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 Chambers Court Apartment 107 pet-friendly?
No, 1064 Chambers Court Apartment 107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1064 Chambers Court Apartment 107 offer parking?
Yes, 1064 Chambers Court Apartment 107 offers parking.
Does 1064 Chambers Court Apartment 107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1064 Chambers Court Apartment 107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 Chambers Court Apartment 107 have a pool?
No, 1064 Chambers Court Apartment 107 does not have a pool.
Does 1064 Chambers Court Apartment 107 have accessible units?
No, 1064 Chambers Court Apartment 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 1064 Chambers Court Apartment 107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1064 Chambers Court Apartment 107 does not have units with dishwashers.
