1064 Chambers Court Apartment 107

One Bed One Bathroom Available Now! - This newly remodeled 1 bed 1 bath condo has its own parking space and washer and dryer! Its gorgeous kitchen has an island with room for bar stools and plenty of counter space! The patio off the back of the unit is newly re-built, and even has a brand new A/C unit! All utilities included in rent except the electricity which is very efficient and affordable in this unit. The bedroom has a large walk in closet with room for a desk. The building has all new carpet, doors etc and has undergone a recent makeover. Right off of 6th and Chambers, its only a 1 mile walk to the Anschutz campus!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4824447)