9537 Prospect Ave
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM
Location
9537 Prospect Avenue, Winter Gardens, CA 92040
Winter Gardens
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
walk in closets
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Detached 1 Bed/1 Bath - Property Id: 153089
Rare Detached Unit! Pictures will be available ASAP-Showings will be schedule after Jan 15th. Available for Rent Feb 1st.
Nicely designed 1 Bed/1 bath unit. With open layout to Living/Dining Room and Kitchen.
Large Bedroom
Large walk-in Closet
Large Bathroom
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Fenced in Front
Utilities:
Water/Sewer
Trash
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153089
Property Id 153089
(RLNE5515328)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9537 Prospect Ave have any available units?
9537 Prospect Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Winter Gardens, CA
.
What amenities does 9537 Prospect Ave have?
Some of 9537 Prospect Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9537 Prospect Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9537 Prospect Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9537 Prospect Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9537 Prospect Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9537 Prospect Ave offer parking?
No, 9537 Prospect Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9537 Prospect Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9537 Prospect Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9537 Prospect Ave have a pool?
No, 9537 Prospect Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9537 Prospect Ave have accessible units?
No, 9537 Prospect Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9537 Prospect Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9537 Prospect Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9537 Prospect Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9537 Prospect Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
