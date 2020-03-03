9537 Prospect Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dogs allowed walk in closets fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Detached 1 Bed/1 Bath - Property Id: 153089



Rare Detached Unit! Pictures will be available ASAP-Showings will be schedule after Jan 15th. Available for Rent Feb 1st.



Nicely designed 1 Bed/1 bath unit. With open layout to Living/Dining Room and Kitchen.



Large Bedroom

Large walk-in Closet

Large Bathroom

Washer/Dryer Hookups

Fenced in Front



Utilities:

Water/Sewer

Trash

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153089

Property Id 153089



(RLNE5515328)