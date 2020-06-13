101 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Winter Gardens, CA

Apartment List
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
9658 Winter Gardens Blvd OFFICE BY POOL
9658 Winter Gardens Boulevard, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1020 sqft
Unit OFFICE BY POOL Available 07/01/20 UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT! NEWLY RENOVATED UNIT!!! - Property Id: 291268 Three bedrooms- two baths- new appliances, new flooring, new unit.

Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
11935 Sapota Drive - A
11935 Sapota Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1800 sqft
https://youtu.be/KyAx519MMvs Beautiful Lakeside home at the top of a hill with views across lakeside all the way to El Cap and Cuyamaca mountains.

Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
12016 Winter Gardens Dr
12016 Winter Gardens Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
792 sqft
Just renovated 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom house for rent. All appliances plus AC unit. Pets friendly. Available from 5.20.2020. VIDEO TOUR1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VViXWm_1sfI VIDEO TOUR2: https://www.youtube.
Bostonia
1 Unit Available
745 E Bradley #12
745 E Bradley Ave, Bostonia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
550 sqft
Great value in gated community! - This open and inviting upstairs condo has fresh paint, new luxury vinyl plank in living areas, and recently refinished kitchen countertops and bathroom vanity.
4 Units Available
Highline
8729 Graves Ave, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
865 sqft
Welcome to Highline Apartments a home that was built with everything you could want allowing you to experience comfort and luxury. Our newly renovated apartments in Santee Ca offer one and two-bedroom apartments for rent.
2 Units Available
Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,573
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Carlton Heights Villas Apartments, a pristine rental community perfectly situated in a freeway-close, peaceful enclave of western Santee! Our community offers an irresistible combination of modern upgrades, attractive amenities, and
9 Units Available
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,707
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
900 sqft
Lush lawns and charming architecture. Apartments have double sink in kitchen and stackable washer/dryer. Minutes to Highway 52, where many restaurants and night spots can be found. Short drive to Mission Trails Regional Park.
El Cajon
2 Units Available
Camden Park
525 E Camden Ave, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
958 sqft
Great location close to Interstate 8, Highway 67 and Fletcher Parkway. Units have walk-in closets, plush carpets and gas fireplaces. Community has a swimming pool, spa and gated park.
Bostonia
13 Units Available
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,407
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1125 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.
7 Units Available
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,551
1300 sqft
Ivanhoe Village Apartments offer a wide variety of extracurricular activities in a relaxing atmosphere while at home! Residents enjoy living in a peaceful and beautifully landscaped community.
11 Units Available
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,701
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,541
1166 sqft
Convenient access to the San Vicente Freeway. Apartments with wood-style floors, granite counters, deluxe appliances and full-sized washers and dryers in a community boasting an observation platform overlooking the San Diego River.
14 Units Available
Forest Park
1250 Petree St, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1063 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities.

1 Unit Available
8620 Chaparral Way
8620 Chaparral Way, Santee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
2148 sqft
***$500 OFF First Full Months Rent - 4BR 3BA Santee House - Built in 2018, SOLAR, Spacious Floor Plan, 2 Car Garage, AC, Tankless Water Heater/Water Softener, 1 Dog 40lb or Less OK - ***AVAILABLE NOW*** **$500 off First Full Months Rent is Lease is

El Cajon
1 Unit Available
140 W Douglas Ave
140 West Douglas Avenue, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1876 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath Row Home- Heart of Downtown El Cajon- Gated Complex- Promenade Square - Virtual tour available at www.ampropman.com. Click on Vacancies and Rental Applications to view. This 3 level, 3 bed, 2.

Eucalyptus Hills
1 Unit Available
11620 Oak Creek Drive
11620 Oak Creek Drive, Eucalyptus Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1500 sqft
3br 2020 Home with Beautiful Mountain Views! - *New home, just finished in 2020 on a quiet street in the older Eucalyptus Hills part of Lakeside *Lots of natural light all throughout the house *Peaceful bubbling brook in the back yard, trees &

1 Unit Available
8436 Fanita Dr.
8436 Fanita Drive, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,788
1600 sqft
8436 Fanita Dr. Available 06/15/20 SPACIOUS 3b/2b HOUSE WITH A VIEW, 2 CAR GARAGE, PET FRIENDLY WASHER & DRYER!! - Well maintained 3b/2b house for rent. Home boasts: Great view, 2 car garage, open floor plan, washer & dryer, vaulted ceilings.

1 Unit Available
10271 Alphonse Street
10271 Alphonse Street, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1553 sqft
10271 Alphonse Street Available 07/15/20 **Welcome home to your 3 bedroom 2 bath condo with AC! ++ BONUS ROOM** - VIRTUAL TOURS OFFERED!! Welcome home to your charming two-story condo in Sunny Santee! As you enter your new home you are met with a

1 Unit Available
10146 Pinewood View
10146 Pinewood View, Santee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
1359 sqft
10146 Pinewood View Available 07/14/20 Corner lot Santee Home - Santee home on a large corner lot walking distance to Santana High School and parks. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home with fenced in yard, patio and landscaper included.

El Cajon
1 Unit Available
855 E. Lexington Ave # 6
855 E Lexington Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
760 sqft
Appealing open floor plan with 2 bed/1.5 bath for rent! - Appealing open floor plan with 2 bed/1.5 bath. The best part about this condo is that, it is a bottom corner unit.

1 Unit Available
475 Murray Drive
475 Murray Drive, El Cajon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
2179 sqft
Fletcher Hills- Available Now! - Larger home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Great views off the two separate backyard decks. New paint and flooring throughout. Two car garage, dedicated office space and plenty of storage.

Rancho San Diego
1 Unit Available
11920 Avenida Marcella
11920 Avenida Marcella, Rancho San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,845
1440 sqft
Available for move in July 6th. Please view virtual walkthrough: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rg9upj_eN3A Wonderful, spacious home in great community. Located near schools and shopping. Quick access to freeways.

Lake Murray
1 Unit Available
6830 Mewall Dr
6830 Mewall Drive, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,875
1566 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom. 2.5 bath home with no one behind you. Great location of San Carlos right off the 125 & Navajo. No carpet in property. Laminate flooring throughout. Huge yard with view of the mountains. Laminate floor throughout.

1 Unit Available
1045 Peach Ave.
1045 Peach Avenue, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet and secure complex just north of the 8 freeway, this updated 1 bed, 1 bath condo is available NOW! The kitchen features granite counter tops, appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher) and tile floors.

1 Unit Available
888 Cherrywood Way #25
888 Cherrywood Way, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1024 sqft
Great End Unit Townhouse Condo, Washer & Dryer, Pool, Pets OK - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse condo is a split level, end unit in a quiet community, centrally located to shopping, schools & freeway access.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Winter Gardens, CA

Finding an apartment in Winter Gardens that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

