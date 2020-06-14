Apartment List
/
CA
/
winter gardens
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM

62 Apartments for rent in Winter Gardens, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Winter Gardens renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
11935 Sapota Drive - A
11935 Sapota Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1800 sqft
https://youtu.be/KyAx519MMvs Beautiful Lakeside home at the top of a hill with views across lakeside all the way to El Cap and Cuyamaca mountains.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
9305 Single Oak Drive
9305 Single Oak Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1721 sqft
Great 3Bd Ranch Style House w/Bonus Room, Patio - This great single story house with 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath plus bonus room is centrally located in lakeside. Available now for immediate move in.
Results within 5 miles of Winter Gardens
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
4 Units Available
Highline
8729 Graves Ave, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
865 sqft
Welcome to Highline Apartments a home that was built with everything you could want allowing you to experience comfort and luxury. Our newly renovated apartments in Santee Ca offer one and two-bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Carlton Heights Villas Apartments, a pristine rental community perfectly situated in a freeway-close, peaceful enclave of western Santee! Our community offers an irresistible combination of modern upgrades, attractive amenities, and
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,707
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
900 sqft
Lush lawns and charming architecture. Apartments have double sink in kitchen and stackable washer/dryer. Minutes to Highway 52, where many restaurants and night spots can be found. Short drive to Mission Trails Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:08pm
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
Oak Tree
690 E Main St, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A quiet community with lush landscaping. On-site pool and spa area. Near Poway Road shopping and Scripps Poway Parkway. On-site laundry provided. Updated interiors with a private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
1 Unit Available
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
750 sqft
Recently renovated community. Access to I-8 and I-67 and public transportation. Smoke-free community. Updated kitchens with granite countertops, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. On-site parking and grill area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,701
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,541
1166 sqft
Convenient access to the San Vicente Freeway. Apartments with wood-style floors, granite counters, deluxe appliances and full-sized washers and dryers in a community boasting an observation platform overlooking the San Diego River.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:32pm
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
Anza Manor
322 S Anza St, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from convenient shopping and award-winning schools. Units feature bathtubs, fully equipped kitchens, and wood-style flooring. Community is landscaped and has a picnic area with a BBQ grill.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated May 26 at 06:29pm
14 Units Available
Forest Park
1250 Petree St, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1063 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
855 E. Lexington Ave # 6
855 E Lexington Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
760 sqft
Appealing open floor plan with 2 bed/1.5 bath for rent! - Appealing open floor plan with 2 bed/1.5 bath. The best part about this condo is that, it is a bottom corner unit.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
5921 Joel Lane
5921 Joel Lane, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,188
1234 sqft
5921 Joel Lane Available 06/15/20 NEWLY RENOVATED W/ LARGE YARD, WOOD FLOORS, PET FRIENDLY, 2 CAR GARAGE!! - This home is for you! Located in the city of La Mesa, this 3/2 single story house has it all, large fenced yard, 2 car garage, open floor

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
9500 Harritt Rd Spc 46
9500 Harritt Rd, Lakeside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1440 sqft
YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE THIS EXCLUSIVE 55+ GATED COMMUNITY! LAKE JENNINGS ESTATES. -Spacious 2BR/2BA manufactured home with 1440 sq ft of living space. -Wood flooring in bedrooms, dining room, kitchen and bathrooms -Central A/C -Central heating.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
Rancho San Diego
1 Unit Available
11920 Avenida Marcella
11920 Avenida Marcella, Rancho San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,845
1440 sqft
Available for move in July 6th. Please view virtual walkthrough: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rg9upj_eN3A Wonderful, spacious home in great community. Located near schools and shopping. Quick access to freeways.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8687 Fanita Dr
8687 Fanita Drive, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
800 sqft
Available 05/31/20 2 bdrm 1 bath split home on 1 acre w large pool - Property Id: 240326 Lots of options w this charming 58 4 bdrm 2 bath house 1400+ sq/ft on almost an acre.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Sky Ranch
1 Unit Available
1903 Montilla St
1903 Montilla Street, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1085 sqft
Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA Upgraded Condo w/ A/C, Garage & Swimming Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW! Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA condo available for lease in Santee featuring 1085 SF of living space over three levels.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
1421 Whitsett Drive
1421 Whitsett Drive, El Cajon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
1764 sqft
Fletcher Hills is a highly desired Area - Single Story Home 4 Bedrooms with New Carpet, 2 newly remodeled bathrooms, one with new Walk-in Tiled Shower. Large 2nd Bedroom can be used as an Office or Formal or Family living room w/ Fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Winter Gardens
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
La Mesa
26 Units Available
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,771
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,156
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Poway
17 Units Available
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,603
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1040 sqft
Redesigned homes with wood-style flooring and brushed nickel features. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, and gym. Near Poway Plaza Shopping Center. Minutes from I-15.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Allied Gardens
18 Units Available
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1553 sqft
Townhome apartments located near Mission Valley with outdoor fireplace and lounge, swimming pool and spa and fitness center. Two and three bedroom homes with gourmet kitchens, private balconies and garages.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Lake Murray
17 Units Available
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,312
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
978 sqft
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
La Mesa
4 Units Available
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,378
1200 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
$
Spring Valley
5 Units Available
Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
994 sqft
Quiet, private community with two swimming pools, complimentary internet access, fitness center and tennis courts. Apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, designer accent walls, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
$
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
8 Units Available
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
610 sqft
As always we value your time so below you will find an overview of Willow Glen Apartments many features & rental information. Allow us to assist in making your search for a San Diego, CA apartment for rent a simple one.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Winter Gardens, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Winter Gardens renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Winter Gardens 1 BedroomsWinter Gardens 2 BedroomsWinter Gardens 3 BedroomsWinter Gardens Apartments with Balcony
Winter Gardens Apartments with GarageWinter Gardens Apartments with GymWinter Gardens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWinter Gardens Apartments with Parking
Winter Gardens Apartments with PoolWinter Gardens Apartments with Washer-DryerWinter Gardens Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Gardens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CAImperial Beach, CAFrench Valley, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College