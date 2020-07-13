Apartment List
/
CA
/
winter gardens
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 AM

147 Apartments for rent in Winter Gardens, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Winter Gardens apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winter Gardens
11909 Royal Rd Unit C
11909 Royal Road, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1323 sqft
3 Bed-1.5 Bath Two Story Townhouse located in El Cajon - Two story townhouse at the Royal Gardens complex located in El Cajon. Within minutes to schools, shopping, dining and more.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Winter Gardens
11802 Altadena Road
11802 Altadena Road, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
500 sqft
Newly remodeled home with high end finishes with Mountain Views! Great quite place to live/home office. House is a 1br/1ba with kitchen and washer/dryer and all utilities included. abundance of parking.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winter Gardens
9234 Winter Gardens Blvd
9234 Winter Gardens Boulevard, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Completely renovated! Modern 3 bedroom/1 bathroom - Property Id: 129678 Completely renovated house inside and out available August 1!!! * New kitchen with quarts countertop/cabinets and Samsung black steel appliances package *

1 of 13

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
Winter Gardens
9728 Marilla Dr. #803
9728 Marilla Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1Bed/1Bath Single Story Condo; 2nd Floor unit in Lakeside - Single story condo, 2nd floor unit at the Cherry Creek community in Lakeside. Gated property located close to local schools and freeway access.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Winter Gardens
9305 Single Oak Drive
9305 Single Oak Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1721 sqft
Great 3Bd Ranch Style House w/Bonus Room, Patio - This great single story house with 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath plus bonus room is centrally located in lakeside. Available now for immediate move in.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winter Gardens
12167 Wintercrest Dr. #1
12167 Wintercrest Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
800 sqft
Cute 2Br/1Ba Renovated Front Downstairs Condo with Cental AC/Heating - Cute 2 bedroom/1 bathroom completely renovated downstairs front condo. Unit has been upgraded with beautiful laminate flooring throughout with updated cabinets.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winter Gardens
12033 Short St
12033 Short Street, Winter Gardens, CA
Studio
$1,595
840 sqft
Private Lakeside Studio Loft - Partially Furnished - Private and spacious Lakeside 2nd story, Air Conditioned, studio loft layout with kitchenette and single bath.
Results within 1 mile of Winter Gardens

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1866 Priest Street
1866 Priest St, El Cajon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1810 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1761 Pepper Drive
1761 Pepper Drive, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Upgraded One bedroom Condo with Garage For Rent - One bedroom one bath all upgraded kitchen granite countertops stainless steel appliances washer and dryer. Fireplace. End upper unit with a balcony. Central A/C Heat.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10327 Paseo Park
10327 Paseo Park Drive, Lakeside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2017 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
10327 Paseo Park Available 08/08/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Lakeside Home - - Granite - Frig Included - Large backyard - 3-car garage - Gardener Included - Wood, Tile and Carpet Flooring - 1 Full bath Downstairs - Central Heat and A/C - Whole House

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10245 Avenida Real
10245 Avenida Real, Lakeside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1509 sqft
10245 Avenida Real Available 08/01/20 Large 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage - Desirable 4 bedroom 2 bath home on quiet residential street in Lakeside.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bostonia
1116 Persimmon Avenue
1116 Persimmon Avenue, Bostonia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1100 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOUSE FOR RENT IN EL CAJON - VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!! This beautiful 2 story, detached duplex just came on the market for rent.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
11249 Callio Way
11249 Callio Way, San Diego County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1700 sqft
Two Story 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath home in lovely Pinery Grove. Beautiful tile flooring, large kitchen open to family room. Huge living dinning room combo. Open high ceiling master bedroom with large mirrored door closet.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Lakeside
12550 Laurel Street - 201
12550 Laurel Street, Lakeside, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Wow! Full A/C, Pet Friendly, Luxury Upgraded, Centrally Located 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Upstairs Apt in Lakeside! This amazing upstairs 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit has vaulted ceilings and nice and bright open floor plan! Wood floors throughout, new paint,

1 of 18

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
1621 Hanson Lane
1621 Hanson Lane, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1558 sqft
1621 Hanson Lane Available 10/30/19 Spacious, lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home available, Back yard and 2 car garage! - Lovely and Very Spacious 3 bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of Winter Gardens
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
The Woods Apartments
480 Jamacha Road, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
913 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
3 Units Available
Highline
8729 Graves Ave, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
865 sqft
Welcome to Highline Apartments a home that was built with everything you could want allowing you to experience comfort and luxury. Our newly renovated apartments in Santee Ca offer one and two-bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,741
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,541
1166 sqft
Convenient access to the San Vicente Freeway. Apartments with wood-style floors, granite counters, deluxe appliances and full-sized washers and dryers in a community boasting an observation platform overlooking the San Diego River.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
9 Units Available
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
900 sqft
Lush lawns and charming architecture. Apartments have double sink in kitchen and stackable washer/dryer. Minutes to Highway 52, where many restaurants and night spots can be found. Short drive to Mission Trails Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Carlton Heights Villas Apartments, a pristine rental community perfectly situated in a freeway-close, peaceful enclave of western Santee! Our community offers an irresistible combination of modern upgrades, attractive amenities, and
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ivanhoe Village Apartments offer a wide variety of extracurricular activities in a relaxing atmosphere while at home! Residents enjoy living in a peaceful and beautifully landscaped community.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
8 Units Available
Bostonia
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,786
1125 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
895 sqft
Featuring one-level apartment homes and split-level townhomes, these apartments include walk-in closets, washers and dryers, and plenty of storage space. Just blocks from downtown El Cajon and close to freeways and shopping.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1467 Marline Avenue
1467 Marline Avenue, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1250 sqft
1467 Marline Avenue Available 07/15/20 Large 3 Bedroom 1 Bath House with Yard! - Located near Freeway 8.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Winter Gardens, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Winter Gardens apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Winter Gardens 1 BedroomsWinter Gardens 2 BedroomsWinter Gardens 3 BedroomsWinter Gardens Apartments with Balcony
Winter Gardens Apartments with GarageWinter Gardens Apartments with GymWinter Gardens Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Winter Gardens Apartments with ParkingWinter Gardens Apartments with PoolWinter Gardens Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CAImperial Beach, CAFrench Valley, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College