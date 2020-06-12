72 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Winter Gardens, CA

/
2 bedroom apartments
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
12101 Wintercrest Drive
12101 Wintercrest Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
819 sqft
***Please call Sal for a showing 619.980.6076 Thanks! Welcome Home, to your newly renovated condo in the lovely Wintergarden Greens HOA. The community offers a large shared pool and spa.
Bostonia
1 Unit Available
745 E Bradley #12
745 E Bradley Ave, Bostonia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
550 sqft
Great value in gated community! - This open and inviting upstairs condo has fresh paint, new luxury vinyl plank in living areas, and recently refinished kitchen countertops and bathroom vanity.
El Cajon
3 Units Available
Camden Park
525 E Camden Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
958 sqft
Great location close to Interstate 8, Highway 67 and Fletcher Parkway. Units have walk-in closets, plush carpets and gas fireplaces. Community has a swimming pool, spa and gated park.
6 Units Available
Highline
8729 Graves Ave, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
865 sqft
Welcome to Highline Apartments a home that was built with everything you could want allowing you to experience comfortability and luxury. Our newly renovated apartments in Santee CA offer one and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Bostonia
13 Units Available
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
935 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.
10 Units Available
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
900 sqft
Lush lawns and charming architecture. Apartments have double sink in kitchen and stackable washer/dryer. Minutes to Highway 52, where many restaurants and night spots can be found. Short drive to Mission Trails Regional Park.
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
Oak Tree
690 E Main St, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
907 sqft
A quiet community with lush landscaping. On-site pool and spa area. Near Poway Road shopping and Scripps Poway Parkway. On-site laundry provided. Updated interiors with a private balcony or patio.
1 Unit Available
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
750 sqft
Recently renovated community. Access to I-8 and I-67 and public transportation. Smoke-free community. Updated kitchens with granite countertops, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. On-site parking and grill area.
7 Units Available
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1030 sqft
Ivanhoe Village Apartments offer a wide variety of extracurricular activities in a relaxing atmosphere while at home! Residents enjoy living in a peaceful and beautifully landscaped community.
11 Units Available
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1010 sqft
Convenient access to the San Vicente Freeway. Apartments with wood-style floors, granite counters, deluxe appliances and full-sized washers and dryers in a community boasting an observation platform overlooking the San Diego River.
14 Units Available
Forest Park
1250 Petree St, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
887 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities.
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
Emerald Avenue
367 Emerald Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
700 sqft
A beautiful community that's tucked away from the busy city. Updated interiors offer granite countertops, updated appliances and spacious layouts. On-site parking provided. Laundry facilities available. Grill area provided.
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
855 E. Lexington Ave # 6
855 E Lexington Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
760 sqft
Appealing open floor plan with 2 bed/1.5 bath for rent! - Appealing open floor plan with 2 bed/1.5 bath. The best part about this condo is that, it is a bottom corner unit.
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
494 S. Anza St
494 South Anza Street, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
2 Bedroom El Cajon Condo! - This two bedroom condo features neutral paint and tile throughout the first floor. Bedrooms and full bath located on second floor which is carpeted. Ceiling fans throughout the property for added comfort.
1 Unit Available
1280 W MAIN STREET
1280 West Main Street, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
880 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM/ 1.5 BATH CONDO AT THE BASE OF FLETCHER HILLS! - THIS COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM CONDO IS MOVE-IN READY! EVERYTHING IS NEW FROM THE KITCHEN, BATHROOMS, AND FLOORING.
1 Unit Available
15462 olde hwy 80
15462 Olde Highway 80, San Diego County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Duplex - Property Id: 275052 For rent 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom duplex in el cajon city. Spacious front and backyard 2 personal parkings washer and dryer hook ups. This units were 100% remodeled.
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
363 Van Houten Ave. #C
363 Van Houten Avenue, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
974 sqft
2 Bed/2 Bath Single Story Apartment on 2nd Floor in El Cajon - Single story apartment; 2nd floor unit located in El Cajon This unit has newly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops.
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
9500 Harritt Rd Spc 46
9500 Harritt Rd, Lakeside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1440 sqft
YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE THIS EXCLUSIVE 55+ GATED COMMUNITY! LAKE JENNINGS ESTATES. -Spacious 2BR/2BA manufactured home with 1440 sq ft of living space. -Wood flooring in bedrooms, dining room, kitchen and bathrooms -Central A/C -Central heating.
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
505 E. Madison Avenue #75
505 East Madison Avenue, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
925 sqft
Condominium for Rent - This second floor condominium with new carpet and paint has a great open floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 bathroom, one car parking spaces and off street parking . Living room/Dining room has an open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
9840 Shirley Gardens Dr #3
9840 Shirley Gardens Drive, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
912 sqft
2 bedroom condo in Santee's Riderwood Gardens - Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom single level condo. Centrally located in well maintained Riderwood Gardens complex. Condo features a spacious living room with fireplace. Private patio area. Laundry in unit.
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
550 Graves
550 Graves Avenue, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
874 sqft
Gorgeous unit in gated community close to shopping and freeways available NOW! Beat the heat in this upgraded unit featuring air conditioning, GRANITE countertops, kitchen bar, stainless steel appliances, TWO Full bathrooms, balcony, top floor, walk
1 Unit Available
888 Cherrywood Way #25
888 Cherrywood Way, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1024 sqft
Great End Unit Townhouse Condo, Washer & Dryer, Pool, Pets OK - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse condo is a split level, end unit in a quiet community, centrally located to shopping, schools & freeway access.
1 Unit Available
8687 Fanita Dr
8687 Fanita Drive, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
800 sqft
Available 05/31/20 2 bdrm 1 bath split home on 1 acre w large pool - Property Id: 240326 Lots of options w this charming 58 4 bdrm 2 bath house 1400+ sq/ft on almost an acre.
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
272 Orlando Street
272 Orlando Street, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
800 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 1.25 bathroom 2nd floor apartment with vaulted ceiling and balcony. Wall A/C unit. Laundry on-site. Call or email for showing or more information.
