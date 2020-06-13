Apartment List
105 Apartments for rent in Winter Gardens, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
12101 Wintercrest Drive
12101 Wintercrest Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
819 sqft
***Please call Sal for a showing 619.980.6076 Thanks! Welcome Home, to your newly renovated condo in the lovely Wintergarden Greens HOA. The community offers a large shared pool and spa.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
11959 Sapota Dr.
11959 Sapota Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
3 Bed 2 Bath Townhouse in Lakeside - The townhome is nestled in a small community in Lakeside. Nice covered patio to entertain friends and family. Balcony off the master bedroom with spectacular views.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
11935 Sapota Drive - A
11935 Sapota Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1800 sqft
https://youtu.be/KyAx519MMvs Beautiful Lakeside home at the top of a hill with views across lakeside all the way to El Cap and Cuyamaca mountains.

1 of 13

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
9728 Marilla Dr. #803
9728 Marilla Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1Bed/1Bath Single Story Condo; 2nd Floor unit in Lakeside - Single story condo, 2nd floor unit at the Cherry Creek community in Lakeside. Gated property located close to local schools and freeway access.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
9305 Single Oak Drive
9305 Single Oak Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1721 sqft
Great 3Bd Ranch Style House w/Bonus Room, Patio - This great single story house with 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath plus bonus room is centrally located in lakeside. Available now for immediate move in.
Results within 5 miles of Winter Gardens
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,707
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
900 sqft
Lush lawns and charming architecture. Apartments have double sink in kitchen and stackable washer/dryer. Minutes to Highway 52, where many restaurants and night spots can be found. Short drive to Mission Trails Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
El Cajon
3 Units Available
Camden Park
525 E Camden Ave, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
958 sqft
Great location close to Interstate 8, Highway 67 and Fletcher Parkway. Units have walk-in closets, plush carpets and gas fireplaces. Community has a swimming pool, spa and gated park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bostonia
13 Units Available
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,407
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1125 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,596
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Carlton Heights Villas Apartments, a pristine rental community perfectly situated in a freeway-close, peaceful enclave of western Santee! Our community offers an irresistible combination of modern upgrades, attractive amenities, and
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,551
1300 sqft
Ivanhoe Village Apartments offer a wide variety of extracurricular activities in a relaxing atmosphere while at home! Residents enjoy living in a peaceful and beautifully landscaped community.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
Oak Tree
690 E Main St, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A quiet community with lush landscaping. On-site pool and spa area. Near Poway Road shopping and Scripps Poway Parkway. On-site laundry provided. Updated interiors with a private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,701
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,541
1166 sqft
Convenient access to the San Vicente Freeway. Apartments with wood-style floors, granite counters, deluxe appliances and full-sized washers and dryers in a community boasting an observation platform overlooking the San Diego River.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
Anza Manor
322 S Anza St, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from convenient shopping and award-winning schools. Units feature bathtubs, fully equipped kitchens, and wood-style flooring. Community is landscaped and has a picnic area with a BBQ grill.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated May 26 at 06:29pm
14 Units Available
Forest Park
1250 Petree St, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1063 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
8681 Camden Drive
8681 Camden Dr, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1904 sqft
Brand new construction home!!! Brand new spacious 1904 sq. ft. 3 bed/ 2.5 bath house in Santee available! Bright naturally lighted living room with new carpet that opens up to the brand new kitchen with white cabinetry and appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10386 Eve Way
10386 Eve Way, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms /3 bathrooms, Beautiful countryside patio home!! - Desirable 1-level floor plan with attached 2-car garage!! Central forced air & heat!! Lovely enclosed patio with upgraded vinyl fencing!! Great location-at the end on Eve Way with

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1280 W MAIN STREET
1280 West Main Street, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
880 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM/ 1.5 BATH CONDO AT THE BASE OF FLETCHER HILLS! - THIS COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM CONDO IS MOVE-IN READY! EVERYTHING IS NEW FROM THE KITCHEN, BATHROOMS, AND FLOORING.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
475 Murray Drive
475 Murray Drive, El Cajon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
2179 sqft
Fletcher Hills- Available Now! - Larger home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Great views off the two separate backyard decks. New paint and flooring throughout. Two car garage, dedicated office space and plenty of storage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho San Diego
1 Unit Available
1489 Vista Grande Rd
1489 Vista Grande Road, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
Home away from home - Property Id: 199346 Very spacious ONE bedroom furnished apartment as one entire floor of a large house and with separate entrance. Modern bathroom and kitchenette. Very own huge deck overseeing canyon.

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8620 Chaparral Way
8620 Chaparral Way, Santee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
2148 sqft
**Waitlisted - Call prior to applying ***$500 First Full Months Rent - 4BR 3BA Santee House - Built in 2018, SOLAR, Spacious Floor Plan, 2 Car Garage, AC, Tankless Water Heater/Water Softener, 1 Dog 40lb or Less OK - ***AVAILABLE NOW*** **$500 off

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2344 Valley Mill Road
2344 Valley Mill Road, El Cajon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2030 sqft
AMAZING 4 BEDROOM AVAILABLE FOR RENT - 4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM No Pets Allowed (RLNE5736320)

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eucalyptus Hills
1 Unit Available
11620 Oak Creek Drive
11620 Oak Creek Drive, Eucalyptus Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1500 sqft
3br 2020 Home with Beautiful Mountain Views! - *New home, just finished in 2020 on a quiet street in the older Eucalyptus Hills part of Lakeside *Lots of natural light all throughout the house *Peaceful bubbling brook in the back yard, trees &

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
363 Van Houten Ave. #C
363 Van Houten Avenue, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
974 sqft
2 Bed/2 Bath Single Story Apartment on 2nd Floor in El Cajon - Single story apartment; 2nd floor unit located in El Cajon This unit has newly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
9500 Harritt Rd Spc 46
9500 Harritt Rd, Lakeside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1440 sqft
YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE THIS EXCLUSIVE 55+ GATED COMMUNITY! LAKE JENNINGS ESTATES. -Spacious 2BR/2BA manufactured home with 1440 sq ft of living space. -Wood flooring in bedrooms, dining room, kitchen and bathrooms -Central A/C -Central heating.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Winter Gardens, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Winter Gardens renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

