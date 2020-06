Amenities

gym

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym

Large 2bed 2bath, galley kitchen, dining area, and entertaining space ! greater than 1000 square feet. Ideal location near Melrose, Santa Monica Blvd, Whole Foods, fitnesses, and the Grove are just a short walk away. This corner apartment has views and exposures to the side walks and streets providing a metropolitan backdrop that compliments this double master bedroom apartment.