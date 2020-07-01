948 N Curson Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Sleek Spacious Renovated 1 Bedroom in Weho! - Property Id: 250695



Come see this beautifully remodeled and fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom modern apartment in the heart of West Hollywood. This spacious unit has hardwood floors, new stainless steel appliances, granite counters,built-in microwave, 1 car garage, and full sized in-unit washer and dryer! A block off Santa Monica Blvd and between Fairfax and La Brea, you are walkable to grocery stores like Whole Foods and Trader Joes, shopping and all the great Weho restaurants!

No Pets Allowed



