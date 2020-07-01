All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

930 North Palm Avenue

930 Palm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

930 Palm Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
elevator
sauna
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
sauna
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,970* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,280* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,460* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,780/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this stylish West Hollywood furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and sophisticated living room with great views. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Los Angeles has to offer!(ID #LAX98)

Designed With You In Mind

Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your beautiful living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the superior quality mattress with luxury linens, youll fall in love with everything this West Hollywood apartment has to offer. This apartment also offers in-floor laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements
-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-In-Floor Laundry
-Pet Friendly
-Rooftop Pool
-Gym
-Sauna/Steam Room
-Indoor Parking
-Garden
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This apartment is situated in West Hollywood, one of Los Angeles most exciting neighborhoods. WeHo, as the locals call it, has no shortage of restaurants, shopping and eclectic nightlife. From music venues along Sunset Boulevard to unmissable landmarks on Sunset Strip, the area will certainly keep you on your toes with a variety of activities. Dont miss the opportunity for an unforgettable Runyon Canyon hike to take in Hollywood from a new angle.

A Few Things To Note

-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
-Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
-Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

