930 North LA JOLLA Avenue
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:20 AM

930 North LA JOLLA Avenue

930 North La Jolla Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

930 North La Jolla Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Restored Spanish Style Bungalow located in the heart of WeHo with a large front and backyard. Inviting hardwood flooring throughout with high ceilings in common living areas give this home an open feel. Nicely sized bedrooms for comfort and walk-in closet. Newer remodeled bathrooms. Kitchen features a den eating area just off the spacious dining room. Backyard has a heated swimming pool and spa with plenty of room for entertainment. This convenient location has you within walking distance of Restaurants, Shopping, and Transportation. Quick drive from Whole Foods, Gelsons, Ralphs, Target, Best Buy, the Sunset Strip, The Grove, Runyon Canyon, Melrose shopping, great WeHo restaurants and prime Hollywood area entertainment venues.Please do not disturb. Property is occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 North LA JOLLA Avenue have any available units?
930 North LA JOLLA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 930 North LA JOLLA Avenue have?
Some of 930 North LA JOLLA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 North LA JOLLA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
930 North LA JOLLA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 North LA JOLLA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 930 North LA JOLLA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 930 North LA JOLLA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 930 North LA JOLLA Avenue offers parking.
Does 930 North LA JOLLA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 930 North LA JOLLA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 North LA JOLLA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 930 North LA JOLLA Avenue has a pool.
Does 930 North LA JOLLA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 930 North LA JOLLA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 930 North LA JOLLA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 930 North LA JOLLA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 930 North LA JOLLA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 North LA JOLLA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
