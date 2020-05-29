930 North LA JOLLA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Restored Spanish Style Bungalow located in the heart of WeHo with a large front and backyard. Inviting hardwood flooring throughout with high ceilings in common living areas give this home an open feel. Nicely sized bedrooms for comfort and walk-in closet. Newer remodeled bathrooms. Kitchen features a den eating area just off the spacious dining room. Backyard has a heated swimming pool and spa with plenty of room for entertainment. This convenient location has you within walking distance of Restaurants, Shopping, and Transportation. Quick drive from Whole Foods, Gelsons, Ralphs, Target, Best Buy, the Sunset Strip, The Grove, Runyon Canyon, Melrose shopping, great WeHo restaurants and prime Hollywood area entertainment venues.Please do not disturb. Property is occupied.