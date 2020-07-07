All apartments in West Hollywood
930 N Stanley Avenue

930 North Stanley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

930 North Stanley Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Charming 1-bedroom in 9 unit building near Melrose shops & restaurants! This is a 1br+1bth in a very nice and well-maintained building. The unit is freshly painted with new laminate flooring. Permit Street Parking Only -- No Assigned Spot. Will consider a well-behaved pet. Viewing by appointment only. Laundry room on-premises; water and trash included. Renter's insurance required. Contact Ludin Garcia for availability and showings at 818-378-1614 or ludgarc2@aol.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 N Stanley Avenue have any available units?
930 N Stanley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 930 N Stanley Avenue have?
Some of 930 N Stanley Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 N Stanley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
930 N Stanley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 N Stanley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 930 N Stanley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 930 N Stanley Avenue offer parking?
No, 930 N Stanley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 930 N Stanley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 N Stanley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 N Stanley Avenue have a pool?
No, 930 N Stanley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 930 N Stanley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 930 N Stanley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 930 N Stanley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 N Stanley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 930 N Stanley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 N Stanley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

