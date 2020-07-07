930 N Stanley Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Charming 1-bedroom in 9 unit building near Melrose shops & restaurants! This is a 1br+1bth in a very nice and well-maintained building. The unit is freshly painted with new laminate flooring. Permit Street Parking Only -- No Assigned Spot. Will consider a well-behaved pet. Viewing by appointment only. Laundry room on-premises; water and trash included. Renter's insurance required. Contact Ludin Garcia for availability and showings at 818-378-1614 or ludgarc2@aol.com.