All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 927 San Vicente Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
927 San Vicente Blvd
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:39 AM

927 San Vicente Blvd

927 North San Vicente Boulevard · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

927 North San Vicente Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located just off the iconic Sunset Strip, 927 San Vicentes units have been masterfully re-purposed by celebrity designer Westhoven Design. 927s units boast French Oak plank flooring, stainless appliances, Carrera-inspired waterfall counter tops, soft-close cabinet packages, walk-in tiled showers, LED lighting packages, central HVAC and an in-unit washer-dryer room! This split bedroom floor plan comes with an incredibly large guest and master bedroom, measuring 168 and 210 sq ft, respectively. Even better, the unit comes with a spacious walk-out balcony. This unit will not last long! Please call one of our leasing specialists for a tour or for a quicker response, please email sanvicente@coastlinerea.info.
12-month lease preferred but shorter term offered for a premium. We are pet-friendly!.

Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672
https://coastlinerea.com/apartment-rent-details.aspx?id=3693

IT490708 - IT49CO3693

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 San Vicente Blvd have any available units?
927 San Vicente Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 927 San Vicente Blvd have?
Some of 927 San Vicente Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 San Vicente Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
927 San Vicente Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 San Vicente Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 927 San Vicente Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 927 San Vicente Blvd offer parking?
No, 927 San Vicente Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 927 San Vicente Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 927 San Vicente Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 San Vicente Blvd have a pool?
No, 927 San Vicente Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 927 San Vicente Blvd have accessible units?
No, 927 San Vicente Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 927 San Vicente Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 927 San Vicente Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 927 San Vicente Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 927 San Vicente Blvd has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 927 San Vicente Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Angelene
915 North La Brea Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90038
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Villa Sevilla
1342 North Harper Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CA
Culver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity