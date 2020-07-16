927 San Vicente Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located just off the iconic Sunset Strip, 927 San Vicentes units have been masterfully re-purposed by celebrity designer Westhoven Design. 927s units boast French Oak plank flooring, stainless appliances, Carrera-inspired waterfall counter tops, soft-close cabinet packages, walk-in tiled showers, LED lighting packages, central HVAC and an in-unit washer-dryer room! This split bedroom floor plan comes with an incredibly large guest and master bedroom, measuring 168 and 210 sq ft, respectively. Even better, the unit comes with a spacious walk-out balcony. This unit will not last long! Please call one of our leasing specialists for a tour or for a quicker response, please email sanvicente@coastlinerea.info.

12-month lease preferred but shorter term offered for a premium. We are pet-friendly!.



Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672

https://coastlinerea.com/apartment-rent-details.aspx?id=3693



IT490708 - IT49CO3693