919 North LA JOLLA Avenue

JUST REDUCED! In the heart of West Hollywood awaits this Luxurious, contemporary gated compound. Enjoy your coveted location, only blocks from Santa Monica Blvd., Melrose and the best WeHo has to offer! Fall in love with the home's beautiful design, accented by cathedral ceilings, bamboo hardwood & slate floors and grand windows welcoming floods of natural light. Cook to your heart's content in the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample cabinetry for storage and graciously flows to the dining space. Additional home amenities include built-ins, well-appointed bedrooms, walk-in closets, washer/dryer, travertine bathrooms and more. Relish the California sunshine in the spacious yard with redwood decks, expansive pool, spa and ample space for dining or lounging al fresco. Guesthouse in yard features 2 bedrooms. The main house and guest house will be leased together as one for displayed price.