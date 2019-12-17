All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated March 21 2020 at 9:10 AM

919 North LA JOLLA Avenue

919 North La Jolla Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

919 North La Jolla Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
JUST REDUCED! In the heart of West Hollywood awaits this Luxurious, contemporary gated compound. Enjoy your coveted location, only blocks from Santa Monica Blvd., Melrose and the best WeHo has to offer! Fall in love with the home's beautiful design, accented by cathedral ceilings, bamboo hardwood & slate floors and grand windows welcoming floods of natural light. Cook to your heart's content in the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample cabinetry for storage and graciously flows to the dining space. Additional home amenities include built-ins, well-appointed bedrooms, walk-in closets, washer/dryer, travertine bathrooms and more. Relish the California sunshine in the spacious yard with redwood decks, expansive pool, spa and ample space for dining or lounging al fresco. Guesthouse in yard features 2 bedrooms. The main house and guest house will be leased together as one for displayed price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 North LA JOLLA Avenue have any available units?
919 North LA JOLLA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 919 North LA JOLLA Avenue have?
Some of 919 North LA JOLLA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 North LA JOLLA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
919 North LA JOLLA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 North LA JOLLA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 919 North LA JOLLA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 919 North LA JOLLA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 919 North LA JOLLA Avenue offers parking.
Does 919 North LA JOLLA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 919 North LA JOLLA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 North LA JOLLA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 919 North LA JOLLA Avenue has a pool.
Does 919 North LA JOLLA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 919 North LA JOLLA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 919 North LA JOLLA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 North LA JOLLA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 919 North LA JOLLA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 919 North LA JOLLA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
