West Hollywood, CA
913 HILLDALE Avenue
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:52 AM

913 HILLDALE Avenue

913 Hilldale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

913 Hilldale Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Newly constructed luxury apartment homes in desirable West Hollywood location, just a few blocks south of the world famous Sunset Strip and short drive to Beverly Hills. All three 3bd/3.5ba townhomes feature designer finishes such as en suite bedrooms with large closets, gourmet kitchens with thermador appliances, 9' ceilings, wide hallways, dual zone HVAC, large laundry rooms, 2 car parking with private entrance, balconies, voluminous public spaces, gated entry, and roof top deck with extraordinary views of the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 HILLDALE Avenue have any available units?
913 HILLDALE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 913 HILLDALE Avenue have?
Some of 913 HILLDALE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 HILLDALE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
913 HILLDALE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 HILLDALE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 913 HILLDALE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 913 HILLDALE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 913 HILLDALE Avenue offers parking.
Does 913 HILLDALE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 913 HILLDALE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 HILLDALE Avenue have a pool?
No, 913 HILLDALE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 913 HILLDALE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 913 HILLDALE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 913 HILLDALE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 913 HILLDALE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 913 HILLDALE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 913 HILLDALE Avenue has units with air conditioning.
