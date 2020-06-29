913 HILLDALE Avenue

Amenities

Newly constructed luxury apartment homes in desirable West Hollywood location, just a few blocks south of the world famous Sunset Strip and short drive to Beverly Hills. All three 3bd/3.5ba townhomes feature designer finishes such as en suite bedrooms with large closets, gourmet kitchens with thermador appliances, 9' ceilings, wide hallways, dual zone HVAC, large laundry rooms, 2 car parking with private entrance, balconies, voluminous public spaces, gated entry, and roof top deck with extraordinary views of the city.