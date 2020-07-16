All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:47 PM

9123 Phyllis Street

9123 Phyllis Street · No Longer Available
Location

9123 Phyllis Street, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
furnished
SHORT or LONG TERM - Incredibly spacious, luxurious and private 2 bedroom! - This 2 bed/1 bath apartment is over 900 sq ft and located in one of the best areas of WeHo. The property is gated and feels incredibly private. The unit was recently renovated with high-end finishes.
Private parking included.
Laundry on site.
Large, shared outdoor space.
Pets okay.

Short term or long term, furnished or unfurnished.

Contact Noam for more information or to schedule a showing (text, email, call): 310-912-7808 or noam@kapeproperties.com

(RLNE4468871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9123 Phyllis Street have any available units?
9123 Phyllis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 9123 Phyllis Street have?
Some of 9123 Phyllis Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9123 Phyllis Street currently offering any rent specials?
9123 Phyllis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9123 Phyllis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9123 Phyllis Street is pet friendly.
Does 9123 Phyllis Street offer parking?
Yes, 9123 Phyllis Street offers parking.
Does 9123 Phyllis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9123 Phyllis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9123 Phyllis Street have a pool?
No, 9123 Phyllis Street does not have a pool.
Does 9123 Phyllis Street have accessible units?
No, 9123 Phyllis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9123 Phyllis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9123 Phyllis Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9123 Phyllis Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9123 Phyllis Street does not have units with air conditioning.
