9025 ASHCROFT Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

Gated, Unfurnished Lease Opportunity in West Hollywood's Most Coveted Neighborhood. Remodeled and gated home is 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Beautiful spa-like baths, well appointed chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances & breakfast nook. The huge over-sized Master encompasses the entire second level of the home. The Master Bath boasts a separate tub and shower with dual vanity sinks and ample closet space. The two bedrooms downstairs have en-suite baths, wood floors and an abundance of natural light. The formal living room features a stunning large picture window, fireplace and high ceilings.