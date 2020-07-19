9025 ASHCROFT Avenue

Amenities
Gated, Unfurnished Lease Opportunity in West Hollywood's Most Coveted Neighborhood. Remodeled and gated home is 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Beautiful spa-like baths, well appointed chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances & breakfast nook. The huge over-sized Master encompasses the entire second level of the home. The Master Bath boasts a separate tub and shower with dual vanity sinks and ample closet space. The two bedrooms downstairs have en-suite baths, wood floors and an abundance of natural light. The formal living room features a stunning large picture window, fireplace and high ceilings.