West Hollywood, CA
9025 ASHCROFT Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9025 ASHCROFT Avenue

9025 Ashcroft Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9025 Ashcroft Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Gated, Unfurnished Lease Opportunity in West Hollywood's Most Coveted Neighborhood. Remodeled and gated home is 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Beautiful spa-like baths, well appointed chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances & breakfast nook. The huge over-sized Master encompasses the entire second level of the home. The Master Bath boasts a separate tub and shower with dual vanity sinks and ample closet space. The two bedrooms downstairs have en-suite baths, wood floors and an abundance of natural light. The formal living room features a stunning large picture window, fireplace and high ceilings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9025 ASHCROFT Avenue have any available units?
9025 ASHCROFT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 9025 ASHCROFT Avenue have?
Some of 9025 ASHCROFT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9025 ASHCROFT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9025 ASHCROFT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9025 ASHCROFT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9025 ASHCROFT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 9025 ASHCROFT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9025 ASHCROFT Avenue offers parking.
Does 9025 ASHCROFT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9025 ASHCROFT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9025 ASHCROFT Avenue have a pool?
No, 9025 ASHCROFT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9025 ASHCROFT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9025 ASHCROFT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9025 ASHCROFT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9025 ASHCROFT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 9025 ASHCROFT Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9025 ASHCROFT Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
